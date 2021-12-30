ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet a CCSD 2022 Support Staff Employee of the Year: Biff McGhee from the Office of Support Services!

Cover picture for the articleWe greatly value the outstanding support staff in our schools and...

Meet a CCSD 2021 School Partner of the Year: Allegro Business Products of Tippens Education Center!

We appreciate partners' support of our schools, which is why we celebrate their service here -- congratulations to Tippens Education Center 2021 Partner of the Year: Allegro Business Products!. Does your business or organization partner with a CCSD school? Visit our School Partnerships webpage (https://www.cherokeek12.net/Content/ccsd-school-partnerships) to learn more! #CCSDPartnersInAction.
CSD approves Boothbay Support Staff Association contract

The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District school committee and board of trustees jointly approved Dec. 21 a 2021-2024 contract with the Boothbay Support Staff Association/National Education Association/Maine Education Association. The boards met in a special meeting at 9 a.m. for an executive session pursuant to M.R.S.A. Title 1 Ch. 13...
Friederichs Named WIU Civil Service Employee of the Year

Western Illinois University issued the following announcement on Dec. 17. Western Illinois University Program Coordinator, Business Advisor Ann Friederichs, of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), has been named the Al and Elaine Goldfarb 2021 Civil Service Employee of the Year. Friederichs, who was named the Civil Service Employee of...
Natick’s ARPA Bill earmarks include support for remote meetings, mental health services, accessibility, housing authority

While much of the funding appropriated under the nearly $4B ARPA Bill (formally, Chapter 102 of the Acts of 2021) signed this month by Gov. Charlie Baker goes to underserved communities, Natick has not been left out, and that includes those in town most negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes from the state revenue surplus and federal programs.
City Honors Employees for Years of Service

The City of Sidney honored 32 employees in December. Their years of public service ranging from five years to twenty-five years. City Manager Andrew Bowsher briefly made a statement, and spoke about the act of being one team. “Since taking over as City Manager, here in Sidney, it has warmed my heart by the acts of service presented not only today, but the length of fortitude described in so many of our outstanding employees. We truly have a group of rock stars working for Sidney, and I couldn't be prouder of the men and women who tirelessly go above and beyond to keep the City moving forward. I'm blessed to be a part of this family, and I'm excited to continue this trend forward in the coming years!”
A dozen Rosewood employees awarded for ‘Years of Service’

A dozen Rosewood Services employees achieved milestone work anniversaries in 2021 and they were recognized this month for that achievement. They represent a total of 85 years of service as a group. Reaching a decade of service were Chandis Alexander (Administration Financial Assistant), Melinda Hosfelt (PATH-Certified Equine Therapy Instructor), Frankie...
School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
Hobgood Elementary teachers and support staff of the year

Congratulations to Hobgood Elementary teachers of the year and support staff of the year! We cannot be more grateful for your hard work and dedication. Pre-k-4 TOY: Olivia Calvo, 5-6 grade TOY: Nichole Bell and Support Staff of the year: Shavon Thomas. Much deserved!
SC for Ed focused on teacher salary, contract concerns entering 2022

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A statewide education group is taking action to raise awareness about its concerns within the classroom and the changes it wants to be made during the upcoming legislative session. “You can’t blame people for not wanting to come into a profession that no one seems to care about,” SC for […]
Thousands of CPS at-home COVID test kits reportedly cannot be processed due to delays in shipping the test samples; CPS urges parents to have their child tested prior to returning to school on Jan. 3

The Chicago Public Schools has been urging parents to get their children tested for COVID prior to returning to classes on Monday, Jan. 3, but thousands of parents who relied on the home tests provided to some students at their school on Dec. 17 reportedly have been notified that their child’s test cannot be properly processed by the lab due to delays in receiving the sample.
Governor Hogan Announces State Employee Union Agreements, Indoor Mask Requirement Instituted for State Buildings, Paid Leave Offered For Booster Shots

Updated Quarantine Protocols Issued For State Offices And Employees. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced additional actions to address the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including measures to safeguard the health of state employees and citizens entering state buildings and facilities. In addition, the governor announced that the state...
Care group chief: Set up volunteer army to help out homes and providers

A care group boss has called for the Government to set up an emergency volunteer army for social care amid fears that providers could run out of staff.Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents providers in York and north Yorkshire said the staffing challenge “is now at the worst it has been throughout the pandemic”.Shortages are being fuelled by the rapid spread of Omicron, he said.Mr Padgham first made the call for volunteer help in a letter to Health Secretary Sajid Javid in August, and has again written to him “as the situation is becoming...
‘Hoping For The Best’: Clear Creek School District Works To Keep Students In Classrooms As COVID Cases Rise

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– While the school district itself is small in comparison to the majority of Colorado, Clear Creek County prides itself on being able to safely keep kids in school throughout most of the pandemic so far. (credit: CBS) “That’s thanks to layers on layers of safety measures,” Karen Quanbeck, superintendent of Clear Creek School District explained. The district has kept a mask mandate in place even through this fall when some schools decided to drop theirs. It offer COVID testing for students with parent permission and keeps air purifiers in each classroom. There is also regular mandatory COVID tests for...
Dozen Rosewood employees awarded for ‘years of service’

A dozen Rosewood Services employees achieved milestone work anniversaries in 2021 and they were recognized this month for that achievement. They represent a total of 85 years of service as a group. Reaching a decade of service were Chandis Alexander (Administration Financial Assistant), Melinda Hosfelt (PATH-Certified Equine Therapy Instructor), Frankie...
