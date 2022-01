There’s currently one COVID-19 testing site in Brookhaven, but city leaders said that isn’t enough. Due to the rush of residents trying to get a nose swab amid metro Atlanta’s explosion of omicron cases, the city’s testing site off Buford Highway has been overwhelmed. City staff said they need to take action to provide options to residents, who currently have to wait hours in lines or search far-and-wide for appointments with private testing providers.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO