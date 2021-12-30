Godly Goals

“Behold the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel, which is translated, “God with us.”. PRYOR, Oklahoma - This week Christians celebrate the birth of Christ. A reminder that God came to dwell among us. If you are anything like me you might look around and wonder about God actually being "with us". Turn on the news and you might find it difficult to see Him. Violence, poverty, hate and the senseless loss of lives fill our headlines daily. Or look into your own life and wonder where He is. Have you asked for a mate and you are still sleeping alone? Or is the mate you chose no longer choosing you? Does the doctor's prognosis still resonate in your mind? Or the taste of the chemo still linger in the back of your throat? Have you asked for a child and your womb is still barren? Or perhaps worse, have you had to bury the child you were given way too soon? If God is with us then why isn't He doing something about all of this? If He is "God with us" then where is He? Where is He in the midst of our everyday struggles and our monumental pain? Where?

