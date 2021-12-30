Consumers Want Funny And Reassuring Emails From Brands: Study

Restaurant chains are looking more, and acting more, like tech companies. That seems today to be the formula to raise the money necessary to run and grow a restaurant chain. Wall Street tells us more about ourselves than perhaps we really want to know. The pandemic has challenged and brought out the best in dining, and in particular quick service restaurants. The changes are not only on consumer preferences, but also in the legal structure. In order to meet the customer demands, not only did the customer experience need to change, but also the capital structures needed to change. Restaurant chains are looking more, and acting more, like tech companies. That seems today to be the formula to raise the money necessary to run and grow a restaurant chain. Let’s look at how consumer tastes steer Wall Street preferences.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO