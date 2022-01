Tony and Laurie round up all the Jonathan Frakes interviews that came out last week and talk about his upcoming gigs directing Strange New Worlds and Picard and appearing on Lower Decks and his special attachment to Discovery. They remind viewers that Discovery is going on hiatus, but fear not: Prodigy starts up again next week. After a quick preview of the upcoming The Book of Grudge and a look at Commander Eva (yes, Eva) Nilsson’s Discovery log entry about Zora, they review episode 407, “…But to Connect.” They wrap up their last podcast episode of 2021 with good wishes for the new year, and a fun photo of Jonathan Frakes as Captain Marvel at a White House party in 1980. Happy New Year, listeners!

