Public Health

Mayor does NOT currently have COVID

By Marioncoherald
marioncoherald.com
 4 days ago

For those looking at Friday’s (tomorrow’s) paper, we’ve republished the top 10 read stories of 2021. In...

marioncoherald.com

kauainownews.com

Mayor: COVID Spike Expected to Rise

Kaua‘i’s COVID-19 case numbers are expected to get even worse, officials cautioned during a Monday informational briefing. Holiday gatherings and travel should increase the number of new cases on the Garden Isle even more than it has experienced thus far, which is already the most new cases per day since the pandemic began. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported a fatality and announced 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3. That puts Kauai’s daily new case average at 114.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stpetecatalyst.com

Mayoral receptions canceled due to Covid

December 29, 2021 - Mayor-elect Ken Welch has postponed two events following his inauguration after a spike in Covid cases due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. Welch announced Wednesday the Community Reception scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Williams park immediately following his inauguration is no longer taking place on that date. The Mayoral and City Council Reception planned for Jan. 8 at the Dali Museum is also on hold. Makeup dates are not yet known. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone these events till such time that we can safely celebrate together,” said Welch in a press release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios Tampa Bay

Ron DeSantis under pressure as Florida breaks its COVID case record

As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis' absence in public and the press has been a source of national debate.What's happening: While Florida broke its single-day COVID-19 record with 75,900 cases on New Year's Eve, DeSantis had made one public appearance in the prior two weeks — a Fox News spot, per Florida Politics.While rumors circulated on DeSantis' whereabouts, his office told Fox that the governor was accompanying his wife, Casey, to cancer treatments.DeSantis finally made an appearance at a New Year's Eve celebration at a Christian concert in Miami, not addressing the COVID spike but telling the...
FLORIDA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor Says Current COVID Surge in the US Is Unprecedented

A lot of people were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic was approaching its end, that 2022 would bring its end, that the Omicron variant would be significantly less dangerous than previous strains, and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is there once again to shatter our dreams. There’s no sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrats Call for Reinstatement of State of Emergency Order in Missouri

(Missourinet) Not everyone is on board with Governor Mike Parson’s decision not to extend Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency into the new year. Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are calling for reinstatement of the order. The St. Louis area Democrats said in a statement,”Governor Parson is weakening one of the few ways his administration was helping to save lives by providing our hospital systems with the flexibility they need to manage this crisis.” The Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions. Parson said there’s no need to continue the state of emergency “thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals.”
MISSOURI STATE
riverheadlocal

The current COVID testing chaos is a fiasco that should not be happening

Long Island is in the midst of an unprecedented COVID-19 surge, thanks to the many gatherings with family and friends that took place during the holidays and the omicron variant, which is significantly more contagious than than delta. This was entirely predictable, but it’s as if our government agencies and healthcare systems were taken by surprise, because we are sadly unprepared to deal with this surge.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Thousand Oaks Acorn

What does CRPD have to gain?

Our family has lived in Newbury Park for 46 years, just a few yards from the equestrian center on Potrero. My neighbors and I are shocked at the proposal even to consider the installation of 50-foot arena-type lights on the property. We believe that those arena lights are unnecessary to...
POLITICS
News 12

Paterson to host COVID-19 testing weekend event at City Hall

Paterson is stepping up efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 with the distribution of masks and an upcoming mass testing weekend event. Sheefa Pharmacy gave out 5,000 N95 masks Thursday and will provide COVID-19 testing for residents at City Hall Sunday. The effort comes as the city hit record...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Mail

NYC's daily COVID positivity rate surges to almost 20%, reveals Governor Hochul while Mayor de Blasio says one in every FIFTY people in Manhattan have been infected with COVID in the past week

New York City's daily COVID-19 positivity rates have surged to almost 20 percent, with one in every 50 Manhattan residents having been infected in the past week, according to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Big Apple has had more than 20,200 confirmed cases over the last...
PUBLIC HEALTH

