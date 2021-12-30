Mayor does NOT currently have COVID

NEW YORK — Just three days after being sworn in, Mayor Eric Adams spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Monday about everything from New York City’s winter COVID surge, keeping students in school and keeping schools safe, vaccine mandates, city crime and more. Adams doubled down on his message that he’s going to be a […]
Kaua‘i’s COVID-19 case numbers are expected to get even worse, officials cautioned during a Monday informational briefing. Holiday gatherings and travel should increase the number of new cases on the Garden Isle even more than it has experienced thus far, which is already the most new cases per day since the pandemic began. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported a fatality and announced 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3. That puts Kauai’s daily new case average at 114.
December 29, 2021 - Mayor-elect Ken Welch has postponed two events following his inauguration after a spike in Covid cases due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant. Welch announced Wednesday the Community Reception scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Williams park immediately following his inauguration is no longer taking place on that date. The Mayoral and City Council Reception planned for Jan. 8 at the Dali Museum is also on hold. Makeup dates are not yet known. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone these events till such time that we can safely celebrate together,” said Welch in a press release.
NEW YORK — New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, officially started his term Saturday, signing two executive orders in the process. Adams shared the news in a tweet: Adams’ first order of business was to continue state of emergency orders but in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. In the order, Adams cited […]
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a brief news release from the mayor's office Friday night. He is asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 10 days, the release states.
As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis' absence in public and the press has been a source of national debate.What's happening: While Florida broke its single-day COVID-19 record with 75,900 cases on New Year's Eve, DeSantis had made one public appearance in the prior two weeks — a Fox News spot, per Florida Politics.While rumors circulated on DeSantis' whereabouts, his office told Fox that the governor was accompanying his wife, Casey, to cancer treatments.DeSantis finally made an appearance at a New Year's Eve celebration at a Christian concert in Miami, not addressing the COVID spike but telling the...
A lot of people were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic was approaching its end, that 2022 would bring its end, that the Omicron variant would be significantly less dangerous than previous strains, and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is there once again to shatter our dreams. There’s no sign...
As COVID cases spike and demand for tests lead to long lines at sites, San Diego County leaders Monday say they're confident this winter's surge won't be as bad as 2021. ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons spoke with officials who say our high vaccine rates will help keep COVID under control.
(Missourinet) Not everyone is on board with Governor Mike Parson’s decision not to extend Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency into the new year. Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are calling for reinstatement of the order. The St. Louis area Democrats said in a statement,”Governor Parson is weakening one of the few ways his administration was helping to save lives by providing our hospital systems with the flexibility they need to manage this crisis.” The Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions. Parson said there’s no need to continue the state of emergency “thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals.”
Long Island is in the midst of an unprecedented COVID-19 surge, thanks to the many gatherings with family and friends that took place during the holidays and the omicron variant, which is significantly more contagious than than delta. This was entirely predictable, but it’s as if our government agencies and healthcare systems were taken by surprise, because we are sadly unprepared to deal with this surge.
Our family has lived in Newbury Park for 46 years, just a few yards from the equestrian center on Potrero. My neighbors and I are shocked at the proposal even to consider the installation of 50-foot arena-type lights on the property. We believe that those arena lights are unnecessary to...
Paterson is stepping up efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 with the distribution of masks and an upcoming mass testing weekend event. Sheefa Pharmacy gave out 5,000 N95 masks Thursday and will provide COVID-19 testing for residents at City Hall Sunday. The effort comes as the city hit record...
PATERSON, N.J. - PATERSON, New Jersey- The mayor of Paterson signed an executive order requiring masks for everyone in any of the city’s public buildings. Paterson is the latest city to implement this mandate, nearby, Montclair also issued the same mandate. According to Paterson's mayor, the move comes to...
New York City's daily COVID-19 positivity rates have surged to almost 20 percent, with one in every 50 Manhattan residents having been infected in the past week, according to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Big Apple has had more than 20,200 confirmed cases over the last...
According to a new poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov, 62 percent of those who have not been vaccinated have no plans to acquire any type of Covid-19 vaccine in the future. The survey discovered that people between the ages of 45 and 64 were the most likely to...
Republican Bruce Blakeman took over as Nassau County Executive this week. Blakeman said he wants the county to be “normal again” at a speech on Monday during his swearing-in ceremony. He said he supports COVID-19 vaccinations but has no plans to back the state’s indoor mask mandate.
Comments / 0