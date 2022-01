January has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the first month of a whole new year. The month, and indeed the year, starts off with a bang with the New Year’s Countdown. Things might wind down after that, but there’s plenty to do. There’s new fish and bugs to find, plus a last chance to grab those that might soon disappear for a while! There’s also plenty of birthdays to keep an eye out for. You’ve also got the Fishing Tournament to look forward to, and the Bug Off in the Southern Hemisphere.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO