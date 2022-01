Ape is our tool for crafting and exploring smart contracts on Ethereum and other blockchains. We assembled the best smart contract development framework inspired by years of working in the field. We will be adding new features and benefits for our community of Developers, Data Scientists and DeFi Traders. Stay on the lookout for the projects you create with Ape in our debut zine! Follow us on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest feature releases.](https://://www.hackernoon.com/ApeFramework)

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 14 DAYS AGO