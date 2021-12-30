ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Watch: Notre Dame players enjoy a night at Top Golf

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
Bowl games aren’t just business, it’s an opportunity for the team to continue to bond while taking an extended road trip. The Irish this year get a chance to get out of the Midwest winter weather and head down to Arizona, where the weather is much more conducive for different outdoor activities.

The golf season in the midwest is show, but down south, it’s virtually all year long. With that in mind, the Irish took the opportunity to get to the “links” or better yet to Top Golf in the Glendale area. It seems like the team had a fun time, see for yourself below.

Notre Dame football vs Oklahoma State live stream: Watch the Fiesta Bowl

The Notre Dame football team takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl, and here is how you can catch the action online. The Notre Dame football team will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, as they look to win their eighth straight game. Had it not been for the loss to Cincinnati earlier in the season, the Irish likely would have been a College Football Playoff team, as they were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch.
WATCH: Notre Dame Up 14-0 After Coan Hits Tyree for the Score

Notre Dame started possession No. 3 from its own 34-yard line. On 1st and 10, Jack Coan hit Chris Tyree for a gain of 10 yards. Kevin Austin was called for a false start ahead of the 1st and 10 play. Jarrett Patterson was hit with an illegal snap penalty ahead of the 1st and 15 play. On 1st and 20 from the ND 34, Coan hit Lorenzo Styles for a 14-yard gain. On 2nd and 6, Tyree was tackled by Kody Walterscheid for a 1-yard loss. On 3rd and 7, Coan hit Chris Tyree for the 53-yard touchdown. It was an all-out blitz that was easily noticed by Coan, which led to the score.
WATCH: Top Safety Peyton Bowen Commits to Notre Dame

In a live announcement with CBS Sports HQ and 247Sports, Denton (Texas) Guyer Top100 four-star safety Peyton Bowen committed to Notre Dame. This was a massive pickup for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish coaching staff. Check out his live commitment at the top. The 6-1, 185-pounder from...
WATCH: Lorenzo Styles Scores First Notre Dame Touchdown

Oklahoma State won the toss and that put the Notre Dame offense on the field first. The Irish started from their own 25-yard line. Jack Coan checked down to Chris Tyree, who picked up 25 yards. On 1st and 10 from the 50-yard line, Coan hit Kevin Austin for a gain of 15 yards. On 1st and 10 from the 35, Coan threw deep toward Braden Lenzy. The ball was under thrown and fell incomplete. Coan’s foot slipped on Tyree’s foot, so he wasn’t able to get much on it. On 2nd and 10, Coan hit Tyree for 6 yards. On 3rd and 4, Coan hit Lorenzo Styles for the touchdown. It’s Styles’ first touchdown of his career.
All-American Bowl Check-In: 11 Future Notre Dame Players

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 All-American Bowl is officially underway. Monday means it’s check-in day for the class of 2022 prospects and 247Sports. For Notre Dame, there are 11 future Fighting Irish players checking in for the week. They will be arriving in Texas all day long and Irish Illustrated will have plenty of interviews, photos and videos from the event.
#Weather#Notre Dame Football#Irish
Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Loss To Oklahoma State

OFFENSE - Chris Tyree, Running Back. Stats: 6 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD / 6 carries, 18 yards. Runners Up: WR Lorenzo Styles, QB Jack Coan, TE Michael Mayer. Tyree was a key figure in Notre Dame's hot start, and he got things going immediately. Quarterback Jack Coan hit him on a check down on the game's first play, and Tyree took it 25 yards, which helped setup the first touchdown to Lorenzo Styles, who also had a big game.
Two Notre Dame players enter transfer portal

Hours after an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame got some additional bad news from two of its players. Top punter Jay Bramblett and backup safety Paul Moala have entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Bramblett is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala....
WATCH: Kevin Austin scores late to tighten Notre Dame-Oklahoma State game

Notre Dame began possession 16 from its own 25-yard line with 2:16 remaining in the game. On 1st and 10, Jack Coan was incomplete to Logan Diggs. Seemed, once again, like pass interference but it went uncalled. On 2nd and 10, Coan threw it to Michael Mayer, who slipped and couldn’t come up with it. On 3rd and 10, Coan threw it to Braden Lenzy, who made a great catch. It went for a first down and 17 yards. On 1st and 10 from the ND 42, Jarrett Patterson was hit with a false start penalty. On 1st and 15, Coan couldn’t connect with Mayer. On 2nd and 15, Logan Diggs rushed for 13 yards to the 50. On 3rd and 2, Coan found Lorenzo Styles for a first down and a gain of 15. On 1st and 10, Coan was incomplete toward Chris Tyree. The Cowboys were hit with a holding penalty on the play. On 1st and 10 from the OSU 25 with 1:17 remaining in the game, Coan had to throw it away. On 2nd and 10, Coan hit Kevin Austin for the touchdown.
WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
Watch: Highlights from OSU’s Fiesta Bowl Win over Notre Dame

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter and then 28-7 late in the second, Oklahoma State rattled off 30 unanswered points to take the lead over Notre Dame and held on for a Fiesta Bowl championship. It marked the largest comeback in school history and tied a program best with 12 wins on the season. Most of all, it was just fun as heck to watch.
Notre Dame makes jaw-dropping history in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame has a love-hate relationship with the New Year’s Six bowls and the BCS era. No stat better explains that relationship than the one ESPN released Saturday afternoon during their Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma State. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2022 Fiesta Bowl marks the...
Two Fans Fight During Pitt-Michigan State Game

Michigan State and Pitt faced each other in a highly entertaining Peach Bowl on Thursday, but that wasn't the most intriguing matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that night. No, that honor belongs to two fans who battled each other in a fight that was bizarre from start to finish. The brawl...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

