Watch: Notre Dame players enjoy a night at Top Golf

Bowl games aren’t just business, it’s an opportunity for the team to continue to bond while taking an extended road trip. The Irish this year get a chance to get out of the Midwest winter weather and head down to Arizona, where the weather is much more conducive for different outdoor activities.

The golf season in the midwest is show, but down south, it’s virtually all year long. With that in mind, the Irish took the opportunity to get to the “links” or better yet to Top Golf in the Glendale area. It seems like the team had a fun time, see for yourself below.