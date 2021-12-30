10 Country Albums That Turned 20 in 2021

A whopping six decades into her career, Marie Osmond continues to reinvent herself. She recorded her first hit, the country chart-topper “Paper Roses,” at age 13, and she still holds the record for youngest person to ever host a TV show, as she was 17 when the Donny &Marie pilot premiered in 1976. And now, at age 62, she has released her aptly titled operatic album (and first album in five years), Unexpected, which just debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover Albums chart. The record, which she says “musically is a dream come true,” features accompaniment by the Prague Symphony Orchestra and showcases Osmond pushing her vocal range to new heights on songs in Italian, French, and Czech.
