HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Rice University will start the semester as scheduled on Jan. 10, but with some modifications based on the recent surge in COVID cases. A letter from the university president said “because of the substantial medical and public health advances in fighting the pandemic – and the protective personal choices made by the vast majority of our community – the virus, to our knowledge, has not caused serious illness in the Rice population during the past year.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO