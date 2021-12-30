FAA Temporarily Closes DFW Air Traffic Control Tower Due To Staff Shortage

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, Jan 1, the FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days.
Asked for comment on staffing issues, the FAA issued the following statement:
“Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days. Like the rest of the US population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods.”
The FAA has previously warned that staffing issues due in part to COVID-19 could cause travel problems. On Dec 29, a ground stop was put in place for a short time after one control tower was shut down due to staffing shortages caused by “multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19.”
The FAA offers an online tool where you can look up the status of air traffic control facilities affected by COVID-19.
Battle Creek Transit has announced that they will be making some cuts and alterations to some services soon. They say it is due to an ongoing shortage of available drivers to complete the route schedules. This is a problem that has been happening at many transit agencies in cities across the United States.
Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are facing another round of temporary closures related to COVID-19 cases and exposures on staff due to the surge of the omicron variant as 2021 comes to a close. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, restaurants have grappled with the effects of the pandemic...
DALLAS — Travelers at the DFW International Airport are most likely giving out the best advice after running into several problems trying to get their destination. The holiday travel season has been a headache for some people flying domestically and internationally. Louisiana resident Robert Bethard and his wife have...
ROCK SPRINGS — United Airlines has cancelled flights out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport tonight and tomorrow morning due to ongoing industry-wide crew shortages, said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. According to a social media post from the airport, tonight’s arrival from Denver and Monday morning’s departure to Denver...
Liquidators of the collapsed Thomas Cook Group are said to be trying to sell the failed firm’s stake in The Airline Group, which holds a 42% interest in National Air Traffic Services (Nats). Sky News has reported that professional services firm AlixPartners launched a process shortly before Christmas to...
HEATH, Ohio (WSYX) — The Walmart location in Heath will be closed temporarily due to concerns of positive COVID cases across the country. The store located at 911 Hebron Road will be closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. The closure will allow for a third-party specialist to further clean and sanitize the store.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The COVID-19 testing site on the New Haven Green will not be in operation until Jan. 4, Wren Laboratories announced on Wednesday. New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana told FOX61 the shutdown is due to “a combination of two things – shortage of personnel and a shortage of test kits.”
(Reuters) – U.S. airlines canceled nearly 1,000 flights on Monday after grounding thousands of flights over the Christmas holiday weekend, hobbled by staff shortages from COVID-19 infections and bad weather in parts of the country. Monday’s air travel woes capped a glum holiday weekend for thousands of passengers who...
A Southwest passenger says the airline is at fault after her dog wasn't able to breathe in his carrier and suffered a tragic death during a flight. The 3-year-old French bulldog, named Charlie, was a comfort pet and a paying passenger that had been flying in a dog carrier on a SW flight last month to Pennsylvania.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend.
It’s left several people stuck in North Texas.
The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home.
“All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart.
For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow caused the roof of an Ocean City, New Jersey, business to collapse on Tuesday. The incident happened at GG’s Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 a.m.
Nobody was injured during the collapse and it was unoccupied at the time.
But two families in an adjacent second-story residence are temporarily displaced as construction officials assess the structural integrity of the building.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather.
A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues.
“My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.”
On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX.
This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly.
“We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights. And the check-out screen wasn’t working.”
Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers.
United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority said riders are seeing delays after more than two dozen employees tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in just three days.
The Port Authority is asking riders for patience, saying the surge driven by the more contagious Omicron variant has created delays and longer-than-normal wait times.
Since Jan. 1, the Port Authority said 28 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and a bus driver died on Saturday. In December, 84 employees tested positive.
Port Authority said it expects the problems to continue until cases in Allegheny County decline, which doctors say could be weeks away.
The Port Authority said riders should be patient and allow for extra travel time. If your specific trip is impacted, the Port Authority encourages you to call customer service at 412-442-2000, message them on Twitter or live chat online.
