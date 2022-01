We start today’s deals with several great products that are currently available on Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 that receives a 37 percent discount that will translate to $292 savings, which means that you can get your new tablet and a new Tab S7 Keyboard for $638. If you already own a Galaxy Tab S7 and you are just looking to pick up a new Tab S7 Keyboard, you can do so by paying just $99 after seeing a $101 discount. If you’re looking for a keyboard for your Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, you can pick one up for $115 since it is currently seeing a 50 percent discount. This version of the Galaxy Tab S7 comes packed with 256GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and stylus support.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO