Clinton R. Simpso

Mark R. “Top” Flower, 49, passed away Dec. 18, due to complications from COVID-19. Mark was a U.S. Army veteran with 21 years of service, serving in Kosovo and Kuwait. He was employed at DHL as a supervisor and was involved with the Barberton Jaycees for many years. Mark loved cooking, making pizza and Stromboli with his granddaughters. Preceded in death by his step-father, Bob Doan and sister, Pamela Troutman. Mark is survived by his wife of 24 years, Vicki; mother, Claudia Doan; daughters, Tanya (Jeff) Holcomb and Angela (Nicholas Coapstick) Betts; son, Patrick R. (Chelsea) Betts; grandchildren, Tristin Begley (Josh Staats), Quinn and Sage Coapstick and Colton Betts; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Staats; brothers, Bruce A. (Monisha) Flower and Anthony (Laura) Flower; step-sisters, Cindy (Tim) Morlan and Traci Spalty; step-brother, Robert Doan Jr.; along with many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mark’s name to a veteran’s charity of one’s choice.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO