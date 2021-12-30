ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Clinton R. Simpso

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

In loving memory of our beloved Clinton R. Simpson who passed away December 30, 2006. I’d put...

Butler Eagle

Gerald Tincha

In loving memory of our beloved Gerald Tincha who passed away one year ago today, December 29, 2020. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Miss and love you every day.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Donna J Norling

In memory of Donna J Norling who passed away January 2, 2021.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Joshua Paul Bartley

In loving memory of our son, brother and uncle Joshua who tragically. The world changes from year to year our lives from day to day,. But the love and memory of you shall never pass away,. Because someone we know is in Heaven there’s a little bit of Heaven in...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Margaret Pauline Hall

In loving memory of our mother Margaret Pauline Hall who passed away 25 years ago today. January 19, 1926 – January 3, 1997.
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Robert W. McMurray Jr.

Happy 50th Birthday to our son and brother Robert W. McMurray Jr. And bring you home again. Life still has much in store. Is where you’ll always stay.
SOCIETY
Mark R. “Top” Flower

Mark R. “Top” Flower, 49, passed away Dec. 18, due to complications from COVID-19. Mark was a U.S. Army veteran with 21 years of service, serving in Kosovo and Kuwait. He was employed at DHL as a supervisor and was involved with the Barberton Jaycees for many years. Mark loved cooking, making pizza and Stromboli with his granddaughters. Preceded in death by his step-father, Bob Doan and sister, Pamela Troutman. Mark is survived by his wife of 24 years, Vicki; mother, Claudia Doan; daughters, Tanya (Jeff) Holcomb and Angela (Nicholas Coapstick) Betts; son, Patrick R. (Chelsea) Betts; grandchildren, Tristin Begley (Josh Staats), Quinn and Sage Coapstick and Colton Betts; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Staats; brothers, Bruce A. (Monisha) Flower and Anthony (Laura) Flower; step-sisters, Cindy (Tim) Morlan and Traci Spalty; step-brother, Robert Doan Jr.; along with many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mark’s name to a veteran’s charity of one’s choice.
BARBERTON, OH
Laurel Outlook

Florence R. ‘Bobbi’ Kleinsasser

KLEINSASSER-Florence R. “Bobbi,” 71, of Laurel, passed December 15, 2021. Services will be held on Sat. January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E 3rd St.
LAUREL, MT
Obituaries
Ronald R. Martin, 80

Ronald R. Martin 80, of Edmeston, passed away at his home on December 18, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born in Utica, NY on December 17, 1941 the son of the late Kenneth and Betty Salisbury Martin. A lifetime resident of the area, Ron married Jo-Ann Lewis...
EDMESTON, NY
Butler Eagle

Saint Gregory goes virtual following COVID cases

Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School in Zelienople is moving to virtual learning from Tuesday through Friday due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19. The Catholic school teaches students from pre-school through eighth grade. “Although we seemed to have conquered the odds and provided in-person learning for over a year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The US Sun

When is Betty White’s funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
CELEBRITIES

