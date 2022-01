(NEW YORK, NY) -- The Ukrainian Museum, often described as a "little gem" in the East Village, reopened it's doors after a year of closure due to the pandemic lockdowns by mounting an exhibition reflecting an artist's personal journey through a body of work that would redefine her studio practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Finding Sanctuary, an installation consisting of over 130 pieces created over the course of 18 months by Christina Saj, is on display at the Ukrainian Museum through the end of January 2022.

