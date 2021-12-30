ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘I’m Not That Christian’: Nikki Giovanni Sounds Off About Kyle Rittenhouse

By Zack Linly
mycolumbuspower.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Legendary poet, author and activist Nikki Giovanni recently sat down for an interview with New York Times journalist David Marchese where the 78-year-old icon shared her thoughts, her ideological views and her faith, among other things. Now, if you’re familiar with...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 50

James Michael
3d ago

Zack race baiting again. Talk about a one topic writer. The old black woman will go to her grave without figuring out members of her own race and her worst enemy and biggest threat.

Reply(5)
16
idontgiveashit
3d ago

So what she gives long answers and supposedly correct answers ? Says who ? The jury acquitted him on all charges so I guess they were correct and she isn't !!

Reply(4)
15
nc user 58
3d ago

no one is calling Kyle a hero. we called him a American who protected himself against terrorism

Reply(7)
26
Related
mediaite.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Rejects Podcast Host Praising His Killings: It’s ‘Nothing to Be Congratulated About’

Kyle Rittenhouse rejected a podcast host who praised his shooting of three men in a new interview, saying the killings were “nothing to be congratulated about.”. During a Monday interview on The Blaze podcast You Are Here, co-host Sydney Watson labeled the killings “kind of impressive,” adding, “of all the people that you shot at, you killed probably two of the worst on the planet.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

#RHOSLC Calamity: Jennie Nguyen Confronts Mary Cosby About Her Racist Remarks But Cosby Can’t Comprehend The Issue—‘What?! I Love Slanted Eyes!’

Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from a headline-making Bravolebrity. On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nyguen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to Jennie about loving her "slanted eyes." The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person.  During housewife, Whitney Rose's brand relaunch party, Jennie gathered the rest of the housewives and put Mary on blast while returning a gift of Christian Louboutin shoes because the gift "wasn't genuine." As Jennie was telling Mary that she was "insulted" by the "slanted eyes" comment, Mary seemed shocked and somehow reiterated the comment again.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Nikki Giovanni
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#New York Times
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Gone but not forgotten: notable Black figures who passed away in 2021

From lives cut short to violence or disease to elders who passed peacefully in their sleep, 2021 saw its share of painful goodbyes. Here we’ve highlighted just a few notable national figures who left this world in 2021, but whose legacies will continue to live on. (Top row, l-r):...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy