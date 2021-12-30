JACK HARLOW WANTS COP FIRED FOR PUTTING HANDS ON BLACK WOMAN’S NECK

In a new interview with Billboard, rapper Jack Harlow spoke about trusting Lil Nas X with “Industry Baby” and his place as a white man in a Black genre. Harlow has broached the topic before, and in this latest interview he made it clear he’s aware of the responsibility that comes with being white in hip-hop. “I’m not a novelty act,” said Harlow. “There is a certain reality that I am white, and I think there will always be something attached to that. No matter how embraced I am, there will never be a day that I’m Black. With that being said, there’s a certain responsibility that comes with being a white man in a Black genre, and there’s certain things that have me regarded differently. But there is something exciting about skipping over any barriers that might be there and creating unity.”

