JACK HARLOW WANTS COP FIRED FOR PUTTING HANDS ON BLACK WOMAN’S NECK

By djnailz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jack Harlow is one of the many artists who spoke up for Black Lives...

Comments / 553

Andrew Scott
4d ago

you can tell from the video he was trying to grab her shoulder and she moved. that's why his hand inadvertently got her neck. this "artist" needs to chill out

Reply(19)
146
Ken13
3d ago

Video that I seen looked to me that the officer pushed her back by top of her chest not even close to throat Besides the little bitch was all up in his face swinging her arms around like a chimp.

Reply(6)
117
BJK456
3d ago

Saw video. Young person upset. Walking closer to police officers, her arms flinging in the air, shouting/yelling, the officer push her back hand on throat. 1. She should not have been that close. 2. She should not have been yelling/shouting, 3. Arms flinging in the air. 4. She absolutely was upset cause she could not get her way. 5. The officer used the least amount of force to get her way from himself. If he used a anything else he would have been called a racist. To this musician you don't like the way the officer acted. Very easy to fix. Next concert tell city officials that you will be supplying private security, no need for the police to be there. That your private security team will be handling any and all problems.

Reply(5)
74
XXL Mag

Video Shows Police Officer Grabbing Woman’s Neck Outside Jack Harlow Show, Jack Releases Statement

UPDATE (Dec. 30):. The Cobb County Police Department, whose jurisdiction covers The Roxy Theater, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the video of the woman getting her throat grabbed by a police officer outside a recent Jack Harlow show: "The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Jack Harlow Says There’s a ‘Responsibility That Comes With Being a White Man in a Black Genre’

In a new interview with Billboard, rapper Jack Harlow spoke about trusting Lil Nas X with “Industry Baby” and his place as a white man in a Black genre. Harlow has broached the topic before, and in this latest interview he made it clear he’s aware of the responsibility that comes with being white in hip-hop. “I’m not a novelty act,” said Harlow. “There is a certain reality that I am white, and I think there will always be something attached to that. No matter how embraced I am, there will never be a day that I’m Black. With that being said, there’s a certain responsibility that comes with being a white man in a Black genre, and there’s certain things that have me regarded differently. But there is something exciting about skipping over any barriers that might be there and creating unity.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jack Harlow Calls For Police Officer’s Firing After Assaulting Fan

Atlanta, Ga – Jack Harlow thought everything went smoothly at his Tuesday night (December 28) show at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta but that wasn’t the case for everyone in attendance. Harlow was made aware of a video taken outside the venue on Wednesday night (December 29) regarding...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Asks Fans To Find Police Officer Who Grabbed Female Fan By The Neck

Louisville-based rapper Jack Harlow is looking for help identifying a police officer who grabbed one of his female fans by the neck as she was trying to make her way into his concert. The 23-year-old recording artist shared a viral video of his fan being confronted by two officers before one of them grabbed her by the neck, calling the incident "sickening."
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Jack Harlow calls for officer alleged to have assaulted a woman outside his show to be fired

Jack Harlow has called for a police officer to be fired, after newly released footage showed the officer placing his hand around a woman’s neck outside one of his shows. Harlow shared the footage to his Instagram profile on Wednesday (December 29), tagging the location as Atlanta (where he performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy a day prior). In the short clip, a young woman appears to be arguing with two police officers, telling them: “All I wanted to do was go to the Jack Harlow concert.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
blavity.com

Woman Found Unresponsive After A Date With Older White Man. Police Said The Man Was A Nice Guy And Didn't Need To Be Questioned.

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, family is searching for answers after their 23-year-old daughter was found unconscious in her apartment and died days before Christmas. Lauren Smith-Fields was found unresponsive on Dec. 12 after a date with an unknown older white male who she met on the online dating app Bumble, Westchester News 12 reports.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
mymodernmet.com

Young Man Invites 89-Year-Old Neighbor To Live With Him So She Is Not Alone in Her Last Days

It’s amazing how one small act of kindness can change someone’s life, and the most unlikely pairs can form the strongest of bonds. Such was the case with then 26-year-old Chris Salvatore and his 84-year-old neighbor Norma Cook. When Salvatore moved into his new apartment in West Hollywood, CA back in 2012, he had no clue that the curious elderly woman staring at him from her kitchen window in the complex’s courtyard would become one of his best friends. After a quick greeting through the screened opening, he asked if he could come inside and say hello. Once Cook agreed, the rest was history.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY

