The City of Waverly is now offering Christmas Tree removal. To take advantage of this service, citizens are asked to place their trees at the curb in front of their residence, not in an alley. The city asks that all tinsel, decorations and plastic tree bags be removed prior to disposal. Wreaths and garland will also be picked up at this time. The Christmas Tree removal will last until January 11th. To be placed on the pick-up list call Waverly Public Services.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO