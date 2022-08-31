ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022’s Glasses Trends Are So Chic, You’ll Want To Retire Your Contacts

By Olivia Marcus
 4 days ago
The sun is finally starting to make its annual summer debut which means that it’s time to update your eyewear. The frames you wear on your face can help frame a whole new perspective for the season (ok I’m done with the puns) so picking a good pair is an important task. I’ve rounded up the top glasses trends of 2022 to help you see your decision more clearly (oh shoot, another pun). Whether you wear glasses 24/7, simply wear shades to complete an outfit or are stuck wearing blue light glasses until summer Fridays kick in, upgrading your frames is the perfect way to celebrate the return of the best season.

Glasses are a very personal accessory and can often set a preconceived vibe of your style and personality–so it is important to get the right fit. However, you don’t need to pick just one trend to try especially since there are so many fun, affordable options . This is your chance to live out your secret dream of being able to pull off sunglasses indoors.

You don’t have to just take my word for it. Warby Parker’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Kim Nemser, spoke to STYLECASTER about the top frames and styles that will be stepping into focus in 2022. According to Nemser, “Everyone should have at least one pair of statement frames.”

Nemser predicts that statement frames will manifest in the form of colorful crystal acetates, tortoise print on bold shapes , cat-eye silhouettes and oversized frames. Each of these glasses trends exist within very distinct styles; 2022 is the year to switch it up and try a new one. No guarantees, but the cooler frames you choose, the more likely you are to actually take that wild summer trip on your bucket list.

Read on for a breakdown of the 2022 glasses trends and find a pair that suits you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Yesglasses is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tortoise

Think of a tortoise print as a neutral that can be worn in any setting. Nemser says, “Tortoise is always a classic—it’s universally flattering, versatile, and never goes out of style. A bold tortoise acetate is always great for spring. It’s neutral and easy to wear, and it can be a warmer alternative to black acetate frames.”

Alia Tortoise Frames

This pair of Tortoise lenses has a style to them that would look fabulous with a casual outfit, or more chic ensemble. It’s the kind of everyday eyewear that anybody would look great in.



Alia Tortoise Frames $97

Buy Now

Yesglasses WALL-E Tortoise Wayfarer Tinted Sunglasses

This pair of tortoise glasses from Yesglasses have a tortoise frame as one of six customizable frame options and you can pick the shade and tint level of the lenses. I personally think the champagne lense and tortoise frame combo is perfect. If you’re looking for more of a classic shape, the site also has a more traditional Wayfarer shade style .



WALL-E $69

Buy Now

Kimball Eyeglasses in Marzipan Tortoise

The thick frames on these tortoise glasses are vintage inspired and will add a mysterious element to your look.



Kimball Eyeglasses in Marzipan Tortoise $95

Buy Now

Sporty Spice

Ever since Kim Kardashian started wearing sleek sporty glasses with her Balenciaga looks, the style is all I’ve been able to think about. Sporty sunglasses may initially remind you of something your dad would wear recreationally (and he totally still should) but by adopting an It Girl mentality and a slicked-back bun, you’ll transform the look from dad-approved to model-off-duty.

135mm Shield Sports Sunglasses

This pair of sporty shield glasses look like they just came right off the runway (for a fraction of the price).



135mm Shield Sports Sunglasses $99

Buy Now

Ray Ban RB4335

I love that this pair of classically sporty Ray Ban sunglasses could practically transport you back to the ’90s.

Buy: Ray Ban RB4335 $135.82

Colorful Crystals

Crystal frames feature muted hues and are perfect for when the weather starts heating up. Kim Nemser says, “Spring is all about refreshed energy and these vibrant hues will bring just that. Vivid colors also complement the warmth that we saw on SS22 runways, making them an easy (and fun!) choice.”

Harper Frames

The beauty of stained glass is packed into these gorgeous frames that will shine in any king of light. The colorful crystal pattern has pops of color without looking too wild.



Harper Frames $97

Buy Now

Anslem in Viridian

These crystal framed glasses are a subtle way to add color to your everyday wardrobe. The lenses are available in two colorways.



Anslem in Viridian $95

Buy Now

Transparent AU22 Sunglasses

These gradient glasses are so effortlessly cool and have a casual sporty look to them. These will look incredible in your poolside Instagram pics.



Transparent AU22 Sunglasses $255

Buy Now

Cat-Eye Silhouettes

The cat-eye frame is arguably one of the most sophisticated glasses silhouettes. The triangular tips will emphasize your brow arch and according to Nemser, “they are the perfect way to add a fun twist to your outfit and step into the new year on a fresh foot.”

Alexandria Frames

Add some sparkle to your frames with these classic black cat-eye lenses that have a simple pop of shimmer in the top corners. They’ll add a luxe layer to your look without being too showy.



Alexandria Frames $97

Buy Now

Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses

These retro sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear because the cat eye shape is confined within the width of your brows which prevents them from looking like a costume piece. If you love the tortoise trend, don’t be afraid to combine the two.



Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses $39.50 (was $69.50)

Buy Now

Cat-Eye Blue Light Glasses

If you’re carrying a pair of blue light glasses in your bag, use the space for a fun pair. These neutral-toned cat-eye blue light glasses will have you breezing through excel sheets.



Cat-Eye Blue Light Glasses $29.95 (was $38)

Buy Now

Oversized Frames

In 2022, the bigger the better applies to all fashion choices, including your frames. Nemser says, “We’re seeing bigger, thicker, and bolder shapes really come to the forefront of eyewear trends this spring. Oversized frames can be a simple way to liven up any outfit in a flash—they simply elevate your look to the next level.”

Alston Poblano with Polished Gold

These frames are so big, your grandpa will be jealous. The subtle gold detailing would look amazing with gold accessories.



Alston Poblano with Polished Gold $145

Buy Now

58mm Square Sunglasses

Chloé is the designer for oversized sunglasses. These light-weight hippie frames have been the brand’s signature style for years and will continue to be a great investment staple.



Alston Poblano with Polished Gold $340

Buy Now

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Sunglasses#Eyeglasses#Lenses
StyleCaster

Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)

It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

