We write to raise awareness about the dismal state of all-gender bathroom access on our Campus and demand all-gender multi-stall restrooms in all campus buildings. Last week our Feminist Activism class took a tour of the all-gendered bathrooms on our campus. According to our student handbook, there are a total of eight single-stall all-gender bathrooms, two of which are inaccessible due to pandemic building closures. We currently have 6 accessible (2 in buildings B & D, 1 in BBH, and 1 in building E). Although our list seemed promising, we found our tour to be incredibly discouraging, and the longer we walked, the heavier it felt. There are no all-gender bathrooms in the Student Union, COBM, LWH, FA, Library, Physical Education, nor in Buildings C & F.

