Drinks

Sip Your Way Through Our Favorite Whiskies of 2021

By Brad Japhe
Food & Wine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just days left to go in 2021, it's time we look back and take stock of what came our way over the past 12 months. In the world of whiskey, at least, there were plenty of highlights. An unveiling of new expressions, across all subcategories of the spirit, was a...

www.foodandwine.com

vinepair.com

Dessert & Whisky Pairings to Satisfy Your Holiday Sweet Tooth

After a hearty holiday meal, there’s only a couple things left to do — loosen your belt to the next hole, pour a dram of fine whisky, and dig into the massive amounts of delectable holiday desserts with your friends and family. But with so many options (of both whisky and desserts), the question begs what goes best with what? On their own, each is certainly going to taste wonderful, but the possibility of utilizing the flavors and aromas of different Crown Royal whisky expressions to reach a heightened holiday dessert experience at your own table is easily attainable.
FOOD & DRINKS
seriouseats.com

Our Favorite Recipes of 2021

This year started off the same way last year ended, but eventually, there was a return to some of the joys of pre-pandemic life (though admittedly, some of that seems to be fading away once again). For the Serious Eats team, that meant a fully masked and vaccinated return to the test and studio kitchens, developing and shooting a host of new recipes that would soon become our (and your) favorites. It's important, however, to give credit to our many contributors who are still making the magic happen from their home kitchens. Their tireless work and endless creativity helped diversify our library even more.
RECIPES
HOLAUSA

Festive cocktails to sip at your holiday celebrations

Oh there’s no place like home for the holidays...which is why we’ve rounded up over 25 festive drinks to enjoy with loved ones this season. Whether you’re coming together for Christmas, or toasting the New Year, drink and be merry—if you’re 21 or older—with one of these cocktails in hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
Union Leader

Our Gourmet: Some of our favorites of 2021

It’s been another tough year for restaurants in New Hampshire. Between staff shortages and COVID worries among customers, many restaurants have struggled, some terminally. But with few exceptions, the restaurants that this Our Gourmet team visited were doing their best to weather the storm, turning out great food with great service and keeping their customers happy.
RESTAURANTS
milwaukeemag.com

Our Staff Favorite Comfort Foods

Just like my grandma makes them. She hails from Puerto Rico, and I swear the authenticity gives them extra flavor. Delicious, oily yellow rice made with pigeon peas, pork and love – that’s the taste of home. 2. Fried Chicken. When I was a kid, Tuesdays were half-off...
RECIPES
Atlas Obscura

Our Favorite New Places of 2021

The past year has been strange, to say the least. But as our lives have changed, often in difficult ways, finding new places to add to our collection of more than 22,000 wondrous places around the world, places that spark joy and curiosity, has been more important than ever. In 2021, Atlas Obscura’s community of intrepid explorers shared more than a thousand stories of distinct, fascinating places from every corner of the world. These run the gamut from isolated laboratories to mountaintop lakes, from temples covered in seashells to islands that technically exist only within mapping software. Every one is special, but some of them are especially near and dear to us. Our editors picked 21 of the most fascinating and inspiring places that crossed our desks over this past year. We can’t wait to see what you, our users, find in the year to come!
TRAVEL
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
cntraveler.com

A Sherry-Sipping, Seafood-Filled Road Trip Through Southern Spain

Spain’s major cities attract travelers looking to spend their days on foot—a change of pace from car-centric America. But a road trip through the countryside is well worth deviating from the urban trend, and it's one of the best ways to experience the slow ways and tastes of Spanish life—especially in the south of the country.
RETAIL
The Independent

13 best coffee subscription services for your morning caffeine fix

If you can’t get through the day without a caffeine fix, making sure you have a constant supply of coffee is a must. And one of the best ways to do that is to take out a coffee subscription. For a nation of tea drinkers, the British sure do get through a lot of coffee. According to research undertaken by the British Coffee Association, around 95 million cups of coffee are consumed per day in the UK. And the coffee business brings an estimated total of 117 billion pounds per year into the economy.A coffee subscription will deliver...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS

