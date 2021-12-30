StorURL Portable

Work on the go with the espresso Display V2 portable monitors. Integrate your monitor with Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and other devices to maximize your performance, anywhere. The collection includes 3 products: espresso Display 13 V2, espresso Display 13 Touch V2, and espresso Display 15 Touch V2. All of which come with unique features to help you succeed. The espresso Display 15 Touch V2, in particular, boasts a 15-inch screen with touch capabilities. All the while, Palm Rejection technology allows you to make markings and edits on the screen without any accidental smudges. Moreover, these espresso monitors offer 16.2 million colors for vividly bright images and text. And with 300 nits, you can see everything in crystal-clear quality. Finally, these monitors measure just 5.3 mm in thickness to remain super portable and lightweight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO