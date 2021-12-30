Early look at the top Louisiana prospects in the 2023 class

The LSU Tigers have a rough go of it in the 2022 cycle. It started in early September after LSU lost on the road against UCLA. Rumors immediately began to swirl and by mid-October, it would be a full downward spiral.

Just a couple of weeks before the early signing period they hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame to run the program. With a partial staff, he was tasked with keeping the top two Louisiana products in the state. Both Will Campbell and Walker Howard stayed true to their commitments and signed with LSU.

The 2023 class will be a completely different ballgame with Kelly having the full calendar ahead of him to work his magic with the upcoming class. For the most part, LSU can recruit itself but with more schools trying to come into the state, Kelly and Frank Wilson need to work on closing the borders.

Breaking down the early top 10 for the 2023 class per 247Sports composite rankings:

1

Arch Manning, Quarterback: Newman Isidore (New Orleans)

AP Photo/Ted Jackson

Five-Star | No. 1 QB | No. 1 Overall

Everyone has their eyes on the top quarterback in the country and overall top recruit. Some have speculated that it could come down to Georgia vs Texas for his commitment. Does the Quinn Ewers transfer to the Longhorns play a role? Probably not considering that UGA has taken on five-star quarterbacks as well. Don’t rule out Ole Miss where his grandfather and uncle both had their numbers retired. Can Brian Kelly get into the mix? This will be the top recruiting battle to watch.

2

Shelton Sampson Jr, Wide Receiver: Catholic (Baton Rouge)

Five-Star | No. 6 WR | No. 36 Overall

LSU has a knack for taking five-star wide receivers from the state of Louisiana and turning them into superstars. Most recently it was Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Before them it was Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. With Kayshon Boutte likely gone following the 2022 season, could Shelton Sampson Jr be the next? One crystal ball prediction has him choosing the Tigers.

3

Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker: University Lab (Baton Rouge)

Four-Star | No. 3 LB | No. 40 Overall

LSU is among the top schools for the top linebacker in the state of Louisiana. He should be a priority target that is right there in the backyard of Baton Rouge. Ausberry’s father was a linebacker for the Tigers, so getting this legacy commitment would be big for Matt House and Brian Kelly. No projections have been submitted for Ausberry.

4

Derek Williams Jr, Safety: Westgate (New Iberia)

Four-Star | No. 3 Safety | No. 52 Overall

The LSU Tigers were among the first schools to offer the top in-state safety from a familiar school. He plays for Westgate, the same school that produced Kayshon Boutte among others. Currently projected to LSU but still early on in the process for Williams. Is he the next top safety to come through Baton Rouge?

5

Tackett Curtis, Linebacker: Many (Many)

Four-Star | No. 5 LB | No. 65 Overall

Another top linebacker resides in the Boot and should be in line to join the LSU Tigers. He doesn’t have any projections at this point but he and Ausberry could both find themselves wearing the Purple and Gold. His offer list is long but having House as the defensive coordinator should help in that regard. He has worked with both college and NFL talent.

6

Eli Holstein, Quarterback: Zachary (Zachary)

Four-Star | No. 6 QB | No. 68 Overall

Holstein has already chosen his destination as he committed to play college football with the Texas A&M Aggies. It could be a crowded quarterback room with Max Johnson, Haynes King, Connor Weigman, and Holstein.

7

Omarion Miller, Wide Receiver: North Caddo (Vivian)

Four-Star | No. 18 WR | No. 115 Overall

Miller committed to play for the LSU Tigers, what is unknown would be the level of his pledge. Miller made his decision with the previous staff, does any of that change with Brian Kelly’s hiring?

8

Curley Reed, Cornerback: Lake Charles College Prep (Lake Charles)

Four-Star | No. 12 CB | No. 138 Overall

Reed is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the state. The Lake Charles product should be a priority for the LSU Tigers. The team only signed one cornerback in the 2022 class in the early signing period. Reed could help bolster that position group. He has good size and length at cornerback.

9

Jordan Matthews, Cornerback: Woodlawn (Baton Rouge)

Four-Star | No. 14 CB | No. 141 Overall

Another top prospect that is right in the backyard for the LSU Tigers. Matthews could be a huge part of the class. He stands in at 6’0 and 165 pounds, so he could use some weight that he would likely put on at the collegiate level. The No. 2 cornerback in the state has a good relationship with Shelton Sampson Jr and they could be a package deal.

10

Kylin Jackson, Safety: Zachary (Zachary)

Four-Star | No. 16 Safety | No. 170 Overall

Jackson is coming off a state championship this season and hoping for another run in 2022. He picked up his offer on Nov. 25 and he will likely pick up a lot more down the stretch. Jackson is one safety to continue to watch as the season progresses next year.