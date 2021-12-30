ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Same three Dolphins on Thursday's injury report ahead of Week 17

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins held a full practice on Thursday after the Wednesday walkthrough, as they gear up for their Week 17 battle with the Tennessee Titans.

There was no change in the Dolphins report from Wednesday to Thursday. Right tackle Jesse Davis (knee), running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle), and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) all remained full participants. Nobody was added to or came off of the list.

Miami only had one person removed from the reserve/COVID list on Thursday, and it was wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. who has been on injured reserve the whole season. There’s still time for these players to test out before the Saturday deadline.

As far as the injuries go, all seems to be going positive for the Dolphins, to this point.

NFL
