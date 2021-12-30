BC Moly Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Power Group Projects Corp. (TSXV: PGP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 18, 2021 and December 9, 2021, the Company has acquired (the "Transaction") all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 1315843 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo") pursuant to an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated December 8, 2021 among the Company, BCCo and the shareholders of BCCo (collectively, the "Vendors"). BCCo is a private company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, whose sole asset is an option agreement dated August 9, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") and Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (together with Cloudbreak, the "Optionor"), whereby BCCo has the option (the "Option") to earn a 75% interest in certain mineral claims in the Province of British Columbia (the "Property" or the "Atlin West Project").
