BC Moly Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2021) - BC Moly Ltd. (TSXV: BM.H) (the "Company" or "BC Moly") announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $1,110,417.39 of indebtedness owed to a non-arm's length creditor...

#Moly#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Rrb Bc Moly Ltd#The Company#Bc Moly#The Debt Settlement#Multilateral Instrument#Special Transactions#Company#Sedar#Canadian#The Storie Property
