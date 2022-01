Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO