Famous People Lost In 2021 – In Memoriam

By Tim Thomas
 3 days ago
2021 is drawing to a close. Each year we look back on some of the amazing people we lost in the past year. We lost some "A" list actors and celebrities, who gave us their talents in the world of entertainment. We also lost people that are world renowned for sports,...

Wide Open Country

Country and Bluegrass Stars We Lost in 2021

Numerous country, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists have passed away in 2021, ranging from foundational songwriters (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith) to ties to country music's storied past (Don Maddox, Stonewall Jackson) and members of the first families of bluegrass (Gary Scruggs, Sonny Osborne). Here's a quick series of tributes...
NASHVILLE, TN
bestclassicbands.com

Musicians We’ve Lost in 2021

The year 2020 was brutal. The Covid-19 pandemic took from us many musical greats, preying especially hard on the elders of the community. But even without the virus, it was a tough year. 2021, we are sad to say, hasn’t looked much brighter. Many luminaries within the wide sphere of...
MUSIC
Fast Company

Here are some of the notable world figures who died in 2021

Two figures central to American culture died December 28: former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and former NFL coach John Madden, whose namesake video game has enthralled football fans for decades, having sold more than 180 million copies by 2018. They are the latest in a list of high-profile losses in 2021, from the worlds of Hollywood, Washington, D.C., and beyond.
NFL
BBC

Entertainment and arts figures we lost in 2021

As the year draws to a close, it is time to remember figures from the worlds of arts and entertainment who died in 2021. Here is a look back at some of those we said goodbye to. January. The year began with the deaths of three Hollywood veterans - All...
CELEBRITIES
click orlando

In memoriam: The storied names we lost in 2021

As another year winds down, it feels natural to look back at what transpired, and examine some of the bigger headlines and events of 2021. The world lost quite a few celebrities, athletes, influencers and political figures this past year, including Prince Phillip, Cicely Tyson, Stephen Sondheim and Norm Macdonald, just to name a few.
HARRY REID
Roger Mudd
Sonny Chiba
Charles Grodin
Tommy Lasorda
Jim Steinman
Eddie Mekka
Prince Philip
Dean Stockwell
Walter Mondale
Ron Popeil
Gavin Macleod
Bobby Bowden
Richard Pryor
Biz Markie
Beverly Cleary
loudersound.com

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers – among them musicians, producers, writers and more – who have sadly left us in 2021. Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020. Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced...
MUSIC
mediapost.com

A King And A Monkee: The Legends We Lost In 2021

Larry King was a broadcasting original who knew everyone and interviewed them too -- from celebrities from all corners of show business to U.S. presidents. He was a national talk show host for 37 years, first on radio on the old Mutual Broadcasting System and then on television on CNN.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Hail and farewell: A tribute to those we lost in 2021

They touched us in so many ways … their talents, their deeds, their special gifts. Time for our look back at those who left us in the year gone by. With Lee Cowan, we say "Hail and Farewell":. As Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters sang in "Sunday in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 2021 saw the deaths of dozens of artists who helped shape the world of music, literature, television and film for generations. Here is a look back at some of those we lost in the past year. Broadway's brightest. Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died Nov. 26...
NFL
KIX 105.7

Famous Celebrities From The Show Me State

As some of you know, I am originally from Illinois. With Chicago being such a big city, with a thriving theater and music scene, it is not a surprise that a lot of celebrities are from our state, as well as a few big country singers including Brett Eldridge, Gretchen Wilson, Alison Krauss, Suzy Bogguss, and David Lee Murphy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Jeannine Riley From ‘Petticoat Junction’ Is Now 81 And Wrote A Manual For Success At Any Age

Billie Jo Bradley was a model of ambition and unbridled hope and awe in Petticoat Junction and none other than Jeannine Riley debuted the role in 1963. Two others would follow, but not before Riley left a permanent mark on the show and set the stage for seven seasons of Billie Jo greatness. But what about Riley herself? What trajectory did her career follow? In short, one her character would have been proud of.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Celebrity Deaths in 2021 Included DMX, Tawny Kitaen, Virgil Abloh

There were a lot of shocking and sad celebrity deaths in 2021 ... including tragic shootings, a drug overdose, stunning cancer revelations and, of course, COVID. The rap world lost DMX, who died of an OD which triggered a heart attack, plus Young Dolph, Slim 400 and Drakeo the Ruler, who all died from violence.
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

