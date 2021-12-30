Broncos place four players, including CB Bryce Callahan and T Bobby Massie, on Reserve/COVID-19 list

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, change looms over Dove Valley. The Broncos are currently 7-8 despite playing one of the two easiest schedules in football. A litany of issues with the offense and special teams as well as a weak run defense plagued the campaign, leaving doubt hanging over Vic Fangio’s future. George Paton will soon have to decide if Fangio should return for the last year of his contract. Should he elect to move on, the franchise will find itself back in the market for a new head coach for the third time since Super Bowl 50.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO