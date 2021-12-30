ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos place four players, including CB Bryce Callahan and T Bobby Massie, on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. The Broncos placed cornerbacks Bryce Callahan and...

www.denverbroncos.com

