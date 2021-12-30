Broncos place four players, including CB Bryce Callahan and T Bobby Massie, on Reserve/COVID-19 list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos are mourning the passing of former Head Coach Dan Reeves. Reeves, who was a member of the team’s Ring of Fame, died on Saturday.
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime. The Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on September 14, 2014. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
“The Denver Broncos are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Head Coach Dan Reeves, who passed away this morning...
