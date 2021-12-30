ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Holiday Party

legalnews.com
 5 days ago

(l-r) Attorney Jay Hoffman; attorney Chris Jennings, Girodat Law; and paralegal Amanda...

legalnews.com

honolulumagazine.com

7-Eleven Hawai‘i Offers Catering For Your Next Holiday Party

We all think of 7-Eleven Hawai‘i when it comes to convenience and a fast meal to go. We’re big fans of the store’s manapua, pork hash and really, really good SPAM® musubi (there’s 10 varieties, to be exact!), especially when we’re running around shopping during the holidays and need a quick bite.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Post and Courier

Rivenbark: Your guide to those confusing holiday party attire rules

It’s the holidays and now that we’re (mostly) back to in-person gatherings, it’s time to revisit those confusing dress code instructions. What, pray tell, is beach casual? Or creative black tie? Or business casual or cocktail attire or, ugh, sporty casual?. I have no idea. What? You...
APPAREL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Going to a holiday party? Here’s how you can brush up on your party etiquette

It’s time to head to work holiday parties and get togethers with friends and family. Since it may have been a while since you’ve been to one of these events, it might be a good time to freshen up on party manners. Kila Peeples spoke to Danielle Kovachevich, owner of Detroit Academy of Etiquette, to get a mini-course on some things to keep in mind when attending a holiday party.
#Attorneys#Parade#Holiday Party#Anderson Makulski#The Legal News
Register Citizen

St. Vincent Finds Melancholy ‘At the Holiday Party,’ in the Best Christmas Song of 2021

The best holiday song of the year isn’t on a Christmas album. It’s St. Vincent’s “..At the Holiday Party,” a track from her album “Daddy’s Home,” which takes a look at the other side of seasonal revelry — that feeling of being alone in the crowd and trying to put on a festive face while living a life of quiet desperation. It’s a song for anyone who, in the midst of people concerned about tracking their lost shipments, is actually losing their shit … or just who, like the song’s narrator, is able to pick out the partygoer who’s just barely keeping it together.
MUSIC
Omaha.com

Serve up these cute reindeer marshmallow pops at your holiday party

Get into the Christmas spirit with these adorable reindeer marshmallow pops. They're easy to make, fun to eat and will be gone before you can say ho, ho, ho!. 1. Break pretzels to make reindeer antlers (2 per marshmallow pop) and melt milk chocolate almond bark in a bowl. 2....
OMAHA, NE
Renna Media

Warren Township holds annual Senior Holiday Party

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Warren seniors celebrated the holiday season at the Forest Lodge in Warren, NJ. The event included a delicious meal. Wine was served with the meal and coffee as well as dessert were available afterwards. Also, there was music and dancing to really get everyone more into the holiday spirit! What a fun event for the seniors of Warren!
WARREN, NJ
Eater

Despite the COVID-19 Uptick, Some Restaurants Forge Ahead With Holiday Parties

The New York Post reports that some Manhattan restaurants, including Amali on the Upper East Side, Isabelle’s in Flatiron, and Loulou in Chelsea, are still hosting holiday parties in the midst of the latest COVID-19 surge sweeping the city. Customers who haven’t canceled their parties are quietly pushing forward with those plans, booking private dining rooms and other secluded spaces to host the events. In some cases, the event hosts are requiring negative tests for entry; conducting temperature checks; and banning attendees from posting on social media during the party, according to the Post.
RESTAURANTS
cbslocal.com

Denver Rescue Mission Hosts Holiday Party With Special Dinner

DENVER (CBS4)– Thursday was the day to spread holiday cheer at the Denver Rescue Mission. About 300 meals were served for the annual Christmas banquet. The meal and holiday party were for the men, women and families experiencing homelessness. The meals of turkey, ham and all the trimmings were served with pie for dessert.
DENVER, CO
legalnews.com

Upcoming Events ...

Get creative and have fun decorating a new journal with Washi tape!. This Adult Hackley Craft event is in-person at Hackley Library, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022. This free program requires registration. Visit https://www.hackleylibrary.org/events-calendar/. Tiff Massey. ‘Jewelry Box’. MMA Exhibit runs to February 20, 2022. This...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Author of 'Anatomy' remained true to his legal way with words

Attorney John Voelker ultimately became famed author “Robert Traver.”. Whenever the topic of great courtroom dramas is discussed, the top 10 list invariably includes “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Witness for the Prosecution,” “The Verdict,” “A Few Good Men,” “A Time to Kill,” “Philadelphia,” “12 Angry Men,” and the irreverent “My Cousin Vinny.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
legalnews.com

Webinars designed for family division referees

The Michigan Judicial Institute (MJI) is pleased to offer two upcoming webinars specifically designed for family division referees. The “Family Division Referees Webinar: Juvenile Division” will take place Wednesday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Presentations will include:. • Statutory, Court Rule, Caselaw/SCAO Update.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
legalnews.com

Webinar to explore 'Civility Integrity and Professionalism'

The Michigan Defense Trial Counsel (MDTC) will host a webinar on "Civility Integrity and Professionalism" on Wednesday, January 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The absence of civility is a growing concern in the legal profession. It is growing with the absence of meaningful interpersonal relationships among attorneys. The virtual world like the real world requires all lawyers and judges to demonstrate civility, integrity, and professionalism. This event is presented by the leadership of the Michigan Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
LAW
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A company in western Michigan is producing a documentary that will focus on the struggle for civil rights in Grand Rapids. The documentary is based on the book “A City Within a City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids, Michigan” and is in the final stages of production, WXMI-TV reported Wednesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
legalnews.com

'BarnBash' Fundraiser

The Washtenaw County Bar Association held a December fundraising “BarnBash,” raising money and items for the Humane Society of Huron Valley, Community Action Network, Food Gatherers and Toys for Tots. (l-r) ?The band included Bob Killewald, Tom Styles, Rita White, Bob Carbeck, John Reiser, Scott Munzel. Photos courtesy...
pontevedrarecorder.com

The link throws festive holiday party

Though Santa Claus is a very busy guy this time of year, he took the time to visit the link Saturday, Dec. 18, for the facility’s holiday party. Kids were invited to fill out wish lists or bring their own from home. In fact, there was a special “Santa Mailbox” on site that Santa could load on his sleigh and take back to the North Pole following the party.
CELEBRATIONS
ultraflexx.com

Ultraflex Holiday Party 2021

Ultraflex Systems Holiday Party marked many milestones and accomplishments this year. A special award was presented to employees who have been with us for more than ten years. Those recognized were Kylie Schleicher (10 yr), Louis Lopez (15 yr), Claudio Izquierdo (15 yr), William Lyon (17 yr), Annalie Carter (21 yr), Susan Schleicher (20 yr), and John Schleicher (30+ yr).
HOLIDAY, FL

