76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to get back on track as they get healthier. After falling short to the undermanned Miami Heat a week ago, the Sixers took a couple of days off before hitting the road and facing the Washington Wizards in D.C.

Once again facing a shorthanded team without its top star, the Sixers didn't allow the Wizards an opportunity to stop them from taking advantage of an understaffed squad. With a big performance by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers made it out of Washington with a significant win.

The first matchup of Philly's three-game road trip was a success. During the second outing, they saw slightly similar results. Although the Sixers couldn't put the shorthanded Toronto Raptors away in the second half of Tuesday's matchup, the 76ers managed to come out on top with a victory, picking up their second-straight win, making it their 18th win of the year.

Now, they'll close out 2021 with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. The last time the Sixers paid a visit to the Nets, Brooklyn was quite shorthanded. While they still have a few guys out due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Nets are much healthier this time around.

Despite facing the Nets without James Harden and other key players, the Sixers failed to take advantage as they took on a 114-105 loss. That defeat marked the second-straight time the Nets defeated the Sixers this season as Brooklyn took down the Sixers in Philadelphia back in late October as well.

Will the Sixers avoid staying on the road to getting swept by their Atlantic Division rival? Or will the Nets make it three in a row on Thursday night?

76ers vs. Nets: Betting & DFS Info

The Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games

The Sixers have won 12 of their 20 games on the road

Philadelphia is currently on a two-game win streak

The Nets have won seven of their last ten games

The Nets are 10-6 when playing in Brooklyn

The Sixers are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

The total has gone over in four of the last five road games for the Sixers

Brooklyn is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in five of Brooklyn's last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Danny Green - Out

Tyler Johnson - Out

Shake Milton - Questionable

Myles Powell - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Nets

Kessler Edwards - Out

Joe Harris - Out

Kyrie Irving - Out

Day'Ron Sharpe - Out

Game Odds

Nets -5.5

Moneyline: BKN -213, PHI +175

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,600

DraftKings Price: $5,600

Average FPPG: 29

Shake Milton*

FanDuel Price: $4,700

DraftKings Price: $5,100

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $6,500

DraftKings Price: $6,000

Average FPPG: 25

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,500

DraftKings Price: $3,200

Average FPPG: 16

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $4,100

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Average FPPG: 17

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,400

DraftKings Price: $8,800

Average FPPG: 35

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $3,900

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Average FPPG: 17

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,800

DraftKings Price: $11,000

Average FPPG: 50

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,400

DraftKings Price: $6,400

Average FPPG: 24

