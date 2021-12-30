76ers vs. Nets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Thursday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to get back on track as they get healthier. After falling short to the undermanned Miami Heat a week ago, the Sixers took a couple of days off before hitting the road and facing the Washington Wizards in D.C.
Once again facing a shorthanded team without its top star, the Sixers didn't allow the Wizards an opportunity to stop them from taking advantage of an understaffed squad. With a big performance by Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers made it out of Washington with a significant win.
The first matchup of Philly's three-game road trip was a success. During the second outing, they saw slightly similar results. Although the Sixers couldn't put the shorthanded Toronto Raptors away in the second half of Tuesday's matchup, the 76ers managed to come out on top with a victory, picking up their second-straight win, making it their 18th win of the year.
Now, they'll close out 2021 with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. The last time the Sixers paid a visit to the Nets, Brooklyn was quite shorthanded. While they still have a few guys out due to the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Nets are much healthier this time around.
Despite facing the Nets without James Harden and other key players, the Sixers failed to take advantage as they took on a 114-105 loss. That defeat marked the second-straight time the Nets defeated the Sixers this season as Brooklyn took down the Sixers in Philadelphia back in late October as well.
Will the Sixers avoid staying on the road to getting swept by their Atlantic Division rival? Or will the Nets make it three in a row on Thursday night?
76ers vs. Nets: Betting & DFS Info
The Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games
- The Sixers have won 12 of their 20 games on the road
- Philadelphia is currently on a two-game win streak
- The Nets have won seven of their last ten games
- The Nets are 10-6 when playing in Brooklyn
- The Sixers are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games
- The total has gone over in four of the last five road games for the Sixers
- Brooklyn is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games
- The total has gone over in five of Brooklyn's last six games
Injury Report
76ers
Danny Green - Out
Tyler Johnson - Out
Shake Milton - Questionable
Myles Powell - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Nets
Kessler Edwards - Out
Joe Harris - Out
Kyrie Irving - Out
Day'Ron Sharpe - Out
Game Odds
Nets -5.5
Moneyline: BKN -213, PHI +175
Total O/U: 221.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,600
DraftKings Price: $5,600
Average FPPG: 29
Shake Milton*
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $5,100
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $6,500
DraftKings Price: $6,000
Average FPPG: 25
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $3,200
Average FPPG: 16
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,100
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,400
DraftKings Price: $8,800
Average FPPG: 35
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $3,900
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 17
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,800
DraftKings Price: $11,000
Average FPPG: 50
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,400
DraftKings Price: $6,400
Average FPPG: 24
Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.
Comments / 0