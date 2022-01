It appears that publisher and developer Neowiz is going to be passing the Bless Unleashed PC torch. The studio announced on the game’s Steam page that transfer of the game’s service would be handed over to Valofe starting on Wednesday, January 26th. Steam players won’t see too much change once the game changes hands, but the official site will wipe its membership data on January 24th, and customer support on the official website will end on the same date. Furthermore, the game’s official Twitter account has already changed its name.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO