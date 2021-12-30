In Memoriam: Remembering Those in the Sports World We Lost in 2021
Before we say goodbye to 2021, a quick look back at some of the key figures from the world of sports who lost their lives, including former coaches Bobby Bowden and Howard Schnellenberger, journalist Cecil Hurt and Alabama basketball's most devoted fan, Luke Ratliff.
Cecil Hurt (1959-2021)
The legendary columnist with the Tuscaloosa News died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on November 23 from complications from pneumonia.
Although Hurt also had the title of sports editor, it was as a columnist that Hurt made his biggest impact, as each article became a must-read for Crimson Tide fans.
In 2019, he received the Mel Allen Media Award from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. It honors those who made a lifetime contribution to sports through their work as a media member in the state.
The only other recipients of the award have been John Pruett (2014), George Smith (2014), Tom Roberts (2015), Ron Ingram (2017), and Paul Finebaum (2020).
Luke Ratliff
University of Alabama student and basketball fanatic Luke Ratliff, better known to some as “Fluffopotamus,” died on April 2 due to complications from COVID-19.
He was 23.
Ratliff was a fixture at Alabama men's basketball games, donning his signature plaid jacket that was similar to those worn by former coach Winfrey “Wimp” Sanderson. He was also the head of the student section, called Crimson Chaos.
Alabama basketball dedicated a seat in his honor at Coleman Coliseum, and presented the new president of Crimson Chaos with a plaid jacket, "a tradition that will continue to take place in Ratliff’s honor."
Ratliff shared his story with BamaCentral in Feb. 2020.
Most of the following is from the National Football Foundation:
Ted Aceto
Athletics Director
Villanova University
Dec. 26, 1938 – July 1, 2021
Russell Anderson
Conference USA Assistant Commissioner
North Central College (IL)
Aug. 5, 1970 – April 5, 2021
* Otis Armstrong
2012 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Purdue University
Nov. 15, 1950 – Oct. 13, 2021
* Jon Arnett
2001 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern California
April 20, 1935 – Jan. 16, 2021
2006 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
Samford, West Virginia, Florida State
Nov. 8, 1929 – Aug. 8, 2021
Terry Brennan
Head Football Coach
University of Notre Dame
June 11, 1928 – Sept. 7, 2021
* Roger Brown
2009 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
May 1, 1937 – Sept. 17, 2021
Jerry Burns
Head Football Coach
University of Iowa
Jan. 24, 1927 – May 12, 2021
Leon Burtnett
Head Football Coach
Purdue University
May 30, 1943 – June 1, 2021
Dave Campbell
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine
1988 FWAA Bert McGrane Award
Baylor University
March 14, 1925 – Dec. 10, 2021
* Samuel Champi
1965 NFF National Scholar-Athlete
United States Military Academy
Oct. 21, 1944 – Aug. 4, 2021
Bobby Collins
Head Football Coach
Southern Miss, Southern Methodist
Oct. 25, 1933 – Nov. 15, 2021
Irv Cross
Sports Television Pioneer
Athletics Director – Idaho State, Macalester (MN)
Former Northwestern Football Player
July 27, 1939 – Feb. 28, 2021
* Sam Cunningham
2010 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern California
Aug. 15, 1950 – Sept. 7, 2021
William ‘Bud’ Davis
Head Football Coach – Colorado
President – Idaho State, New Mexico
Chancellor – Oregon University System, LSU
Feb. 15, 1929 – Sept. 24, 2021
Carl DePasqua
Head Football Coach
Waynesburg (PA), Pittsburgh
Oct. 28, 1927 – Sept. 15, 2021
Bob Dole
United States Senator
Former University of Kansas Football Player
July 22, 1923 – Dec. 5, 2021
* Terry Donahue
2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach – UCLA
College Football Broadcaster
June 24, 1944 – July 4, 2021
Joe Lee Dunn
Head Football Coach
New Mexico, Mississippi
July 14, 1946 – Oct. 26, 2021
Jim Fassel
Head Football Coach
University of Utah
Aug. 31, 1949 – June 7, 2021
Mo Forte
Head Football Coach
North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
March 1, 1947 – Feb. 26, 2021
* Bill Glass
1985 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Baylor University
Aug. 16, 1935 – Dec. 5, 2021
Steve Hale
Senior Bowl President & CEO
East Carolina University
April 4, 1956 – March 4, 2021
* Roger Harring
2005 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Oct. 4, 1932 – Aug. 12, 2021
Patricia Hatchell
Educator
Wife of NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell
Wheaton College (MA)
Sept. 6, 1947 – April 8, 2021
Jim Hess
Head Football Coach
Angelo State (TX), Stephen F. Austin, New Mexico State
Dec. 1, 1936 – Oct. 2, 2021
Charles Hollis
Sports Writer
Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame
St. Bernard College/Jacksonville State
Oct. 20, 1952 - Nov. 1, 2021
* Gordon Hudson
2009 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Brigham Young University
June 22, 1962 – Sept. 27, 2021
* Sam Huff
1980 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
West Virginia University
Oct. 4, 1934 – Nov. 13, 2021
Monte Johnson
Athletics Director
University of Kansas
Jan. 23, 1937 – May 25, 2021
* Leroy Keyes
1990 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Purdue University
Feb. 18, 1947 – April 15, 2021
* Charlie Krueger
1983 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Texas A&M University
Jan. 28, 1937 – Feb. 5, 2021
* Floyd Little
1983 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Syracuse University
July 4, 1942 – Jan. 1, 2021
Sports Writer
1997 FWAA Bert McGrane Award; ASWA Hall of Fame
University of Alabama
May 24, 1928 – April 5, 2021
John Madden
2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee
Oakland Raiders head coach, 1969–1978 (including Kenny Stabler)
April 10, 1936 - December 28, 2021
* Dicky Maegle
1979 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Rice University
Sept. 14, 1934 – July 4, 2021
John Marinatto
Commissioner
Big East Conference
Nov. 7, 1957 – June 12, 2021
* Fred Martinelli
2002 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Ashland University (OH)
Feb. 15, 1929 – May 15, 2021
Gene McDowell
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Central Florida
July 4, 1940 – Jan. 26, 2021
Chuck Mills
Head Football Coach
Pomona-Pitzer (CA), Indiana (PA), U.S. Merchant Marine (NY), Utah State, Wake Forest, Southern Oregon, Coast Guard (CT)
Dec. 1, 1928 – Jan. 18, 2021
Mike Mullally
Athletics Director
Eastern Illinois, Cal State Fullerton, Boise State
April 29, 1939 – July 15, 2021
Jack Murphy
Head Football Coach
Heidelberg (OH), Toledo
Aug. 6, 1932 – Jan. 9, 2021
Frank Navarro
Head Football Coach
Williams (MA), Columbia, Wabash (IN), Princeton
Feb. 15, 1930 – May 30, 2021
Larry Naviaux
Head Football Coach
Boston University, Connecticut
Dec. 17, 1936 – Aug. 21, 2021
Wayne Nunnely
Head Football Coach
UNLV
March 29, 1952 – Feb. 16, 2021
* Gen. Ray Odierno
2013 NFF Distinguished American Award
Former U.S. Army Chief of Staff
United States Military Academy
Sept. 8, 1954 – Oct. 8, 2021
* R.L. “Buddy” Patey
2003 NFF Outstanding Football Official Award
Ohio Valley Conference Supervisor of Officials
Southeastern Conference Official
Feb. 7, 1926 – April 23, 2021
Warren Powers
Head Football Coach
Washington State, Missouri
Feb. 19, 1941 – Nov. 2, 2021
* Rudy Riska
2003 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award
Heisman Trophy Trust Executive Director
Aug. 22, 1936 – Sept. 12, 2021
* J.D. Roberts
1993 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Oklahoma
Oct. 24, 1932 – May 24, 2021
Head Football Coach
Miami (FL), Louisville, Oklahoma, Florida Atlantic
March 16, 1934 – March 27, 2021
Jim Shofner
Head Football Coach
Texas Christian University
Dec. 18, 1935 – July 17, 2021
* Aurealius Thomas
1989 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Ohio State University
April 6, 1934 – Feb. 5, 2021
* Dr. Harry Tolly
1959 NFF National Scholar-Athlete
University of Nebraska
Dec. 4, 1937 – April 22, 2021
Glen Tuckett
Athletics Director
Brigham Young, Alabama
Dec. 11, 1927 – Oct. 25, 2021
Larry Wahl
Orange Bowl and Miami (FL) Athletics Administrator
University of Pennsylvania
April 10, 1953 – March 3, 2021
* John Weiler
2017 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
Tom Lombardo/St. Louis Chapter
Aug. 8, 1936 – June 10, 2021
Red Wilson
Head Football Coach
Elon, Duke
Sept. 26, 1925 – Jan. 8, 2021
* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient
