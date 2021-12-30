ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WEi's Kim Yo Han shares the Lyrics Teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT' in preparation for his upcoming mini-album 'Illusion'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 31 at midnight KST, WEi's Kim Yo Han shared the lyrics teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT.'. Just a day before, the singer released a series of teaser photos...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Hyolyn reveals a mysterious coming soon teaser image

On December 31 KST, Hyolyn released a mysterious coming soon teaser. The teaser revealed a pixelated image with the caption, "An unusual login attempt has been detected." The image included is unrecognizable given it has been pixelated and also in various pieces. Meanwhile, Hyolyn has been successfully promoting as a...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

IU releases an artwork teaser for a new compilation album 'Pieces'

On December 22 at midnight KST, IU released an artwork teaser for a compilation album titled 'Pieces.'. The artwork showed an illustration of various books piled on top of one another with a clock at the top. The titles of the books included all the hit songs that have been released by the artist.
MUSIC
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han Accidentally Overhears Cho Yi Hyun And Chu Young Woo’s Conversation In “School 2021”

KBS has released new stills of “School 2021” ahead of tonight’s episode!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wei#Ver#Teasers#Dessert#Illusion#The Lyrics Teaser
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han And Cho Yi Hyun Are On Awkward Terms In “School 2021”

KBS 2TV Wednesday-Thursday drama “School 2021” unveiled new stills of WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
WORLD
Soompi

Han Ji Min Shares Thoughts On Her Upcoming Movie “A Year-End Medley”

Han Ji Min teamed up with 1st Look magazine for a glamorous photo shoot!. In the pictorial, Han Ji Min delicately portrayed her character So Jin from her upcoming movie “A Year-End Medley.” The film centers around the people who come to Hotel Emross, each with stories of their own, and build new relationships. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Go Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young, and Jung Jin Young.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han drops mesmerizing concept photos for 'Illusion'

Kim Yo Han has dropped a new set of concept photos. As announced through the promotion schedule, the WEi member revealed 'Chic-A' concept photos on December 28 at midnight KST. Fans can expect more teasers until the mini album's full release on January 10th. Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han's 'Illusion' is...
WORLD
Soompi

3 Romantic Moments Between WEi’s Kim Yo Han And Cho Yi Hyun In “School 2021”

Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun’s romance in “School 2021” is capturing viewers’ hearts!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Yoo Seung Ho & Hyeri share their New Year greetings with viewers of 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon'

Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri sat down and delivered their New Year greetings!. On December 31 KST, KBS Drama took to their official YouTube channel to reveal a New Year greetings video from actor Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri, currently starring in the drama 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' (also known as 'Moonshine'). Here, Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri both shared their reflections of the past year and wished for viewers' health and happiness for the upcoming new year.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa drops intense 'FOMO' visual video

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has dropped her visual video for "FOMO". The visual video features Hwa Sa and dancers who give an intense and stunning performance. "FOMO" is a track from her second single album 'Guilty Pleasure', which featured "I'm a B" as the title song. Watch Hwa Sa's "FOMO" visual...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Kep1er drop latest 'WA DA DA' MV teaser

Kep1er have dropped their latest music video teaser for "WA DA DA". "WA DA DA" is the title song of the girl group's debut mini album 'First Impact', which drops on January 3, 2022 KST. In the MV teaser above, Kep1er reveal more of their choreography and MV concept. Watch...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

UP10TION reveal 'Novella' mini album highlight medley

UP10TION have dropped the highlight medley for their mini album 'Novella'. The music thumbnail teaser above gives a preview of the group's title song "Crazy About You", "Give Love", "Pandora", "Heart Flutter", "Fall", and "Sad Ending". UP10TION's 10th mini album drops on January 3, 2022 KST. Check out UP10TION's 'Novella'...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Choi Ye Na to make her solo debut this month

Choi Ye Na will be making her solo debut soon. On January 2nd at midnight KST, Yuehua Entertainment released a coming soon poster on the former IZ*ONE member's official social media accounts. According to the released poster, Choi Ye Na will be making her official solo debut on January 17th at 6 PM KST.
WORLD
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han And Cho Yi Hyun Glow With Happiness During Their First Date In “School 2021”

Get ready for some sweet moments between WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun in “School 2021”!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
WORLD
allkpop.com

P1Harmony lights it up in energy-packed MV for 'Do It Like This'

P1Harmony is kicking off the new year with some new music!. On January 3 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group released their third mini album 'DISHARMONY: FIND OUT,' featuring title track "Do It Like This." "Do It Like This" is a fun throwback hip-hop track rounded out by the bold...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Hyolyn teases fans with sleek dance moves in choreo teaser for 'Layin' Low'

Hyolyn is getting closer and closer to her new single!. On January 3 KST, the solo artist unveiled a choreography teaser for her upcoming song "Layin' Low." In the clip, she is seen in a practice room with other dancers, giving fans a preview of some of the dance moves they can look forward to when the single is finally released.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy