WEi's Kim Yo Han shares the Lyrics Teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT' in preparation for his upcoming mini-album 'Illusion'

Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri sat down and delivered their New Year greetings!. On December 31 KST, KBS Drama took to their official YouTube channel to reveal a New Year greetings video from actor Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri, currently starring in the drama 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon' (also known as 'Moonshine'). Here, Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri both shared their reflections of the past year and wished for viewers' health and happiness for the upcoming new year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO