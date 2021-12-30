WEi's Kim Yo Han shares the Lyrics Teaser 'A ver. - DESSERT' in preparation for his upcoming mini-album 'Illusion'

Han Ji Min teamed up with 1st Look magazine for a glamorous photo shoot!. In the pictorial, Han Ji Min delicately portrayed her character So Jin from her upcoming movie “A Year-End Medley.” The film centers around the people who come to Hotel Emross, each with stories of their own, and build new relationships. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Won Jin Ah, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Young Kwang, Go Sung Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jo Joon Young, Won Ji An, Lee Hye Young, and Jung Jin Young.
