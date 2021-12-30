ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Carole King & James Taylor documentary premiering this Sunday

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently announced documentary Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, which focuses on the friendship and musical collaboration between the two lauded singer/songwriters, premieres on CNN this Sunday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary takes as its starting point the concert that Carole...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

Carole King, James Taylor Perform ‘You’ve Got a Friend,’ ‘It’s Too Late,’ ‘Sweet Baby James’ in New Concert Doc Trailer

Carole King and James Taylor perform their own hits — alongside harmonizing on each other’s songs — in the new trailer for concert documentary Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name. The film premieres on Jan. 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET via CNN and will livestream via CNNgo. It will be available on demand from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 via cable and satellite providers, CNNgo, and CNN mobile apps.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Carole King and James Taylor Star in ‘Just Call Out My Name’ Film

Carole King and James Taylor will star in an upcoming documentary film that chronicles their decades-long friendship and musical collaboration. Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on Jan. 2 on CNN and will be livestreamed on CNNgo. The movie will then be available on demand from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 on various cable and satellite providers, CNNgo and CNN mobile apps.
MOVIES
KESQ

The story behind Carole King and James Taylor’s biggest hits

Legendary singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King, friends and collaborators for more than 50 years, are two of the most successful musicians in American musical history. Taylor’s confessional lyrics, soulful voice and delicate guitar-playing resonated with audiences. King started as a songwriter, making a long list of chart-toppers for other...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Carole King
Person
Russ Kunkel
tvinsider.com

Harry Potter Reunion, Carole King & James Taylor, ‘Yellowstone’ Finale, PBS Goes ‘Around the World’

Happy new year! And it’s going to be a busy one for TV viewers as the networks and streamers waste no time in rolling out must-watch TV. HBO Max stages a 20th-anniversary reunion of the Harry Potter cast. CNN showcases the friendship and partnership of Carole King and James Taylor in a dazzling concert special. PBS’ Masterpiece adapts Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant. Yellowstone wraps its record-setting fourth season of intrigue and mayhem. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
MOVIES
New Jersey Stage

Makin Waves with Taylor Simon King: Sweet Celebration

The latest production of the dynamic husband-and-wife team of Jersey Shore Broadway talent Lisa Sherman and Oscar-winning songwriter Franke Previte celebrates three iconic American troubadours: James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King. Taylor Simon King’s clever musical arrangements and unforgettable, carefully chosen songs take audiences through decades of the legendary singer-songwriters’ individual careers and beloved music.
CARTERET, NJ
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Abc Audio#Cnn#Hbo#Hulu
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nicole Brown's Sister Tanya Unhappy With O.J. Simpson's Early Parole Release, Hopes Hollywood Will Continue To Shun Him

Nicole Brown's sister, Tanya, is opening up about her feelings regarding O.J. Simpson's early parole release. She hopes the public, and especially those in Hollywood, will see the reasoning behind her response to the news. Article continues below advertisement. According to reports, Tanya believes Simpson doesn't deserve a second chance...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy