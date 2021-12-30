Style Conversational Week 1469: Death poetry jam

If the year 2020 seemed, for better or worse, to mark the start of a new era—one heralded by a global pandemic and a widespread civil-rights protest movement—2021 perhaps felt characterized more by frustration, bringing neither the “return to normal” that many hoped would come with a COVID vaccine nor the kind of radical social restructuring for which the moment might have been ripe. Instead, the pandemic continues—wave after wave, variant upon variant—as political and environmental crises grow only more dire, producing the uncanny sense of both stasis and dread reflected in Clarence Major’s poem “The End of the World.” Major describes a night scene at once familiar and discomfiting, whose apparent tranquillity belies an undercurrent of peril: “Neighborly windows mostly dark,” he observes. “The front door locked. / Always locked at eleven.” This quietude suggests a certain security—everything in its place—yet lets us imagine that the Rapture has come and gone, leaving an eerie, unpeopled environment in which street lights still glow, trains still run, and all that’s missing is any sign of life. Finally, though, the speaker turns back to the television, where he is “watching a movie / about the end of the world— / always about to happen.” The apocalypse remains at bay—a fiction playing out on a screen—but the impression and anticipation of it linger, along with a question: If the end of the world were to arrive, would we recognize it as such? Or would we just keep watching movies about it on TV?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO