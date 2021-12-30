ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Mice, Gene Editing Neutralizes Mutant APP, Keeps Plaques Away

Cover picture for the articleCould CRISPR gene-editing technology be used to cure autosomal-dominant Alzheimer’s disease? The question preoccupies both families and scientists concerned with ADAD. Researchers led by Nancy Ip at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology reported that it can, at least in mice. In the July 26 Nature Biomedical Engineering, they described...

Scientist

Aging in Mice Linked to Misexpression of Class of Genes

Aging is inevitable, and goes along with many changes in cells, tissues, and organs—including DNA damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, and telomere loss. But why we age in the first place and what drives these changes is still unknown. A study published December 15 in Science Advances suggests a possible answer, linking the increased activity of genes lacking long stretches of C and G bases with degeneration and aging.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial shows antisense oligonucleotide safely suppresses mutant ALS gene in pilot human study

Using a short, synthetic chain of chemically modified nucleotides engineered in the RNA Therapeutics Institute at UMass Chan Medical School, Robert H. Brown Jr., DPhil, MD, Jonathan Watts, Ph.D., and colleagues have shown the ability to suppress mutant forms of an ALS gene known as C9ORF72 in a single-patient pilot study. C9ORF72 is the most common cause of familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and familial frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The results, published in Nature Medicine, have the potential to catalyze research into treatments for ALS, FTD and other neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid, efficient and activation-neutral gene editing of polyclonal primary human resting CD4 T cells allows complex functional analyses

CD4+ T cells are central mediators of adaptive and innate immune responses and constitute a major reservoir for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in vivo. Detailed investigations of resting human CD4+ T cells have been precluded by the absence of efficient approaches for genetic manipulation limiting our understanding of HIV replication and restricting efforts to find a cure. Here we report a method for rapid, efficient, activation-neutral gene editing of resting, polyclonal human CD4+ T cells using optimized cell cultivation and nucleofection conditions of Cas9"“guide RNA ribonucleoprotein complexes. Up to six genes, including HIV dependency and restriction factors, were knocked out individually or simultaneously and functionally characterized. Moreover, we demonstrate the knock in of double-stranded DNA donor templates into different endogenous loci, enabling the study of the physiological interplay of cellular and viral components at single-cell resolution. Together, this technique allows improved molecular and functional characterizations of HIV biology and general immune functions in resting CD4+ T cells.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Genomic Medicine — CRISPR Gene Editing

CRISPR is a molecular tool that can act within the genome of a living organism to add, remove, or exchange a DNA sequence. In other words, it enables scientists to delete or rewrite mutations in DNA. Although CRISPR uses some of the same viral vectors as "gene therapy," which was pioneered in the 1990s, the cargo is more targeted. This precision is why CRISPR is called "gene editing" rather than "gene therapy."
SCIENCE
State
California State
nextbigfuture.com

Antiaging Vaccine Shown in Mice

A vaccine has been used that helps the body remove zombie cells in some types of tissue in mice. This is initial work that could lead to a better solution to one of the seven major types of aging damage. Drugs that treat this aging damage problem are called senolytics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spectrumnews.org

Autism-linked gene primes stress vulnerability in mice

Stressful situations induce social deficits in mice with a mutated copy of the autism-linked gene SHANK3, according to a new study. Eliminating a stress-related protein that regulates SHANK3 restores typical social functioning in the animals, the work also shows. This connection may help to explain why new environments and social...
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Why Canada should fast track gene editing — and avoid repeating mistakes made with GMO regulation

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Health Canada is reportedly likely to treat gene-edited crops differently than genetically-modified crops, or GMOs. That would be the right...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Approach to Gene Therapy: Prime Editing System Inserts Entire Genes in Human Cells

A CRISPR-based gene editing technique called twin prime editing could be a new and safer approach to gene therapy. Researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have developed a new version of prime editing that can install or swap out gene-sized DNA sequences. First developed in 2019, prime editing is a precise method of making a wide diversity of gene edits in human cells, including small substitutions, insertions, and deletions.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

CRISPR Gene-Editing Technology Enters the Body — and Space

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. The CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool once again ventured into uncharted territory this past year — in more ways than one. Most notably, the gene editor — which functions like molecular...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Psychedelic Drug From Magic Mushrooms – Psilocybin – Can Be Safely Administered With No Detrimental Effects in Healthy People

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, in partnership with COMPASS Pathways, has established that psilocybin can be safely administered at doses of either 10mg or 25mg to up to six participants simultaneously. The research, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology,...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

