Cambridge Public Health Department Adopts Massachusetts Department of Public Health Updated COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance, with Additional Recommendations

 5 days ago
On December 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations for shortening the COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods for the general public. This guidance was adopted by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) on Dec. 29.

The Cambridge Public Health Department has adopted the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s updated COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance, with some additional recommendations. The CPHD recommendations are as follows:

  • If you test positive, you must isolate for at least 5 days (until symptoms are resolving) and wear a mask for 10 days. CPHD strongly recommends taking a rapid antigen test (home test) and receiving a negative result before ending home isolation after Day 5.
  • If you are exposed, CPHD strongly recommends taking a PCR or antigen test on Day 5, regardless of vaccination or booster status. If you test positive, you should stay home and follow MDPH isolation guidance.
  • If you test positive or are exposed, you must wear a mask throughout the 10-day isolation or quarantine period. CPHD strongly recommends wearing a well-fitting, high quality mask, such as a KF94, KN95, or N95 mask. CPHD discourages the use of cloth masks because they do not provide adequate protection.

Information from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is available here.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control is available here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
