Cambridge Public Health Department Adopts Massachusetts Department of Public Health Updated COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance, with Additional Recommendations

On December 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations for shortening the COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods for the general public. This guidance was adopted by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) on Dec. 29.

The Cambridge Public Health Department has adopted the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s updated COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance, with some additional recommendations. The CPHD recommendations are as follows:

If you test positive , you must isolate for at least 5 days (until symptoms are resolving) and wear a mask for 10 days. CPHD strongly recommends taking a rapid antigen test (home test) and receiving a negative result before ending home isolation after Day 5.

Information from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is available here.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control is available here.