Economy

Brazil's Esteves Formally Rejoins Controlling Group of BTG Pactual

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has obtained all regulatory approvals to formally re-enter Banco BTG Pactual SA's controlling group, the bank said in a Thursday securities filing. The...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btg Pactual#Corruption#Reuters#Brazilian#Banco Btg Pactual Sa
