Rethink Church · Four Ways To Combat The Winter Blues. Winter is a wonderful time of year full of lights, love, and magic. However not all of us experience the winter months the same way. The cold weather and loss of daylight does affect our human bodies. During this time of year it is common for people to experience fatigue, brain fog, difficulty sleeping, and even sadness. Some individuals only experience this mood change temporarily, yet others find symptoms more severe. That is when the winter blues become Seasonal Affective Disorder. However there are things that you can do when you are not feeling so jolly. Here are four ways to help you combat the winter blues.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO