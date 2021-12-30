ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills could have all their offensive weapons back for Falcons

 3 days ago
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Patterson began his career as a part-time wide receiver and full-time electric kickoff returner with the Minnesota Vikings, where he once teamed with Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

Patterson began to get more carries after leaving the Vikings. The New England Patriots gave him more carries than targets in 2018. Same with Chicago last year.

But this year as a running back, he's exploded for career highs of 140 carries, 579 yards and six TDs on the ground and 523 receiving yards and five TD catches through the air. His 49 receptions have him on track to break his single-season high of 52, set in 2016.

Said Diggs: "He's probably one of the most ... No, he's probably the most talented person I've ever seen with the ball in his hands besides Adrian Peterson. He's up there with guys like ... Dalvin Cook. He's like 6-2, 6-3, probably 225. But he probably looks a lot stronger than that. Our old receivers coach, George Stewart, he used to say, `you're too strong, too fast and too big.'

"So he's one of those guys that's, you know, extremely talented, can play all around the field and is really just a generational talent.

Patterson has returned eight kickoffs for touchdowns in his career, with the most recent coming last season. He's led the league in yards-per-return average three times.

The Great Unknown: COVID-19

As of Thursday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills may have been in the best shape in terms of the coronavirus since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. None of the players on their active roster were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which is incredible, considering the way the league has been hit over the last month.

But nothing is guaranteed. By Friday afternoon, they could be in their worst shape ever. They're not out of this yet. Not even close.

"It's been chaos," safety Micah Hyde, "and chaos in the sense that you never know what to expect. We learned a lot last year as all this stuff was going on, and guys are in and out because of COVID and all that. So this year has just been the next-man mentality and guys have been stepping up.

"You never really know what to expect, so all you can do is just, you know, put your head down and keep working."

The bottom line is that a positive test or an outbreak can happen at any time, and even with the league's recently relaxed protocols, it can knock any team for a loop and possibly right out of playoff contention.

Safety measures be damned.

"We've taken about as many precautions as you can take," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. "We've been virtual really as of two weeks ago. So other than that, as I said last week, I'm not sure what else you can do.

The guys are only in for the most part for practice time other than treatments."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

