I have so many vivid memories of Monster Rancher growing up. For those unaware, this was a monster-training game (and anime!) in which players used their real-life CDs (those things before MP3s took over) to generate monsters. So imagine a whole generation of gamers rifling through their collection of Backstreet Boys and Sum 41 CDs to find out which ones would provide the coolest and most powerful monster in the game. Or maybe asking their dad for every AC/DC CD (that’s fun to say!) in hopes that “Back in Black” might yield something other than another Suezo (the one-eyed poster child for the series).

