Naraka: Bladepoint Celebrates Successful First Year With Major Sale. As 2021 comes to a close, many developers are reviewing their years. The battle royale genre has blown up over the past two years with many variations. However, Naraka: Bladepoint may be the most unique as it is an action, fast-paced battle royale. Over the past year, the game has progressed significantly and has done collaborations with Fall Guys and Shadow Warriors 3. Furthermore, it has made its way almost to the top of the Steam charts. It is clear that Naraka: Bladepoint is here to stay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO