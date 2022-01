Recently, we asked East Texans which businesses they REALLY want to see open in East Texas. I confess, I kind of laughed at how many restaurants were on that list. Some other types of businesses were mentioned. However, FAR AND AWAY more of us responded with restaurants we want to have here in East Texas. Because and you and I both know, we very much like to eat out here in East Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO