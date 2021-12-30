Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B

BRK.B,

-0.33%

inched 0.17% higher to $299.98 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's seventh consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.60 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.

Trading volume (2.3 M) remained 2.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 4.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.