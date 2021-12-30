Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

+0.95%

rallied 1.50% to $251.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.61%

falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $245.89 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

-0.39%

rose 0.42% to $135.93, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

-0.66%

fell 0.50% to $226.47, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

-0.38%

fell 0.31% to $58.47. Trading volume (6.5 M) remained 5.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.