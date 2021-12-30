ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

+0.95%

rallied 1.50% to $251.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.61%

falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $245.89 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

-0.39%

rose 0.42% to $135.93, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

-0.66%

fell 0.50% to $226.47, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

-0.38%

fell 0.31% to $58.47. Trading volume (6.5 M) remained 5.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

HaschiCorp started at sector weight at KeyBanc Capital

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York.
Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York.
