Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-0.88%

slid 0.77% to $339.32 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.35 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.35%

fell 0.66% to $178.20, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-0.92%

fell 0.31% to $2,924.01, and SAP SE ADR

SAP,

-0.21%

rose 0.26% to $140.40. Trading volume (15.8 M) remained 10.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 26.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

