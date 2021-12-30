ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

-0.72%

inched 0.44% higher to $172.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $7.61 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert.

RHHVF,

-2.24%

fell 0.44% to $415.50, Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

-0.65%

rose 0.25% to $77.14, and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

+1.11%

rose 1.42% to $58.40. Trading volume (4.2 M) remained 3.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York.
Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. Consider that a $1,000 investment in e-commerce services provider Shopify made just five years ago would now be worth roughly $32,000. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Forbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Charles Schwab And Ford

The market is likely to be weak on Monday but is due to rise from the early week low into Friday. Lower prices are likely in the following week. Here is a screen of stocks that have performed best in the coming period. To select some shares for short-term trades, the following strategy is employed. The best performers in the chosen time period with at least 20 years of price data are calculated and are presented below. The issues are ranked by the percentage of time periods in which the stock rose.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock price target raised to $295 from $250 at J.P. Morgan

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved. By using this site you agree to the Subscriber Agreement & Terms of Use,. Privacy Notice, and Cookie...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow climbs 150 points on gains for Goldman Sachs, Boeing stocks

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Boeing are posting positive growth Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow. was most recently trading 156 points (0.4%) higher, as shares of Goldman Sachs. GS,. +3.43%. and Boeing. BA,. +3.56%. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally....
STOCKS
