Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

-0.72%

inched 0.44% higher to $172.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $7.61 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert.

RHHVF,

-2.24%

fell 0.44% to $415.50, Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

-0.65%

rose 0.25% to $77.14, and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

+1.11%

rose 1.42% to $58.40. Trading volume (4.2 M) remained 3.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.