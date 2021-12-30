ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-1.58%

inched 0.25% higher to $612.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $88.90 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-1.14%

fell 0.33% to $3,372.89, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-0.67%

rose 0.68% to $155.93, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

-0.51%

remained unchanged. Trading volume (1.6 M) remained 1.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

