Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07C26b_0dZS50t800
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-1.27%

shed 1.46% to $1,070.34 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.61%

falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $173.15 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR

TM,

+0.66%

rose 0.22% to $184.08, General Motors Co.

GM,

+0.86%

rose 1.57% to $58.13, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR

HMC,

+0.74%

rose 0.21% to $28.24. Trading volume (15.4 M) remained 13.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 28.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

