Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

-0.09%

shed 0.22% to $44.53 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.16 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

-0.08%

fell 0.05% to $158.48, Citigroup Inc.

C,

-0.07%

fell 0.18% to $60.43, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

-0.25%

fell 0.72% to $48.10. Trading volume (23.7 M) remained 20.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 44.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

